Search

Discover

NEWS

Listen to Lady Gaga’s new album ‘Chromatica’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • May 29, 2020

It's her first studio LP since 2016's 'Joanne'

Lady Gaga has released her latest studio album ‘Chromatica’ — you can listen to the record in full below.

The album is the artist’s first since her 2016 Americana-inspired LP ‘Joanne’, and was previewed by the tracks ‘Stupid Love’‘Rain On Me’ (a collaboration with Ariana Grande) and ‘Sour Candy’ (with BLACKPINK).

Executively produced by BloodPop and Gaga, ‘Chromatica’ also includes a collaboration between the singer and Elton John titled ‘Sine from Above’.

You can hear Lady Gaga’s new album ‘Chromatica’ below.

‘Chromatica’ was originally set for release on April 10 but that release date was pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At the time of writing, Gaga’s ‘Chromatica Ball’ tour — which plans to visit London for a show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in July — is still going ahead. “I also definitely plan to see you on the road for my CHROMATICA BALL tour this summer!” the singer told fans in an Instagram post back in March.

Speaking in an interview with Apple Music last week, Gaga said that Elton John had been her mentor “for a long time”.

“Elton’s always really challenged me to take care of my artistry and to really take care of myself,” she said. “And I really, really honour that about him. He is so, so uniquely special.”

The post Listen to Lady Gaga’s new album ‘Chromatica’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

4 7 4
  1. PamelaMistress
    Pamela Want to have se︆︆x and 💚pay nothing for it? :) ==>> ❤️ kutt.it/4nH2F7 ❤️ <<== Follow this link, there are lots of awesome girls there :)
    ...show more
  2. weligit440
    weligit440 My neighbor’s mother makes $77 every hour on the internet. She has been laid off for 9 months but last month her pay was $19748 just working on the internet for a few hours. Just Visit………….. www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. Befoodly
    JohnJJenkins [ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME ] Start making money this time... Spend more time with your family&relative by doing jobs that only require for you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Start bringing up to $65o to $7oo a month. I've started this job and earn handsome income and now i am exchange it with you, so you can do it too. You can check it out here.........www.paidjob1.com
    ...show more
  4. sacax92922
    sacax92922 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.