Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy postpone US leg of Hella Mega Tour

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • May 19, 2020

The Hella Mega tour will now take place in 2021...

Green DayFall Out Boy, and Weezer have officially postponed the North American leg of their joint Hella Mega Tour due to coronavirus.

It comes after they were forced to cancel the inaugural European leg, which was set to take place in June.

In a statement, the bands confirmed the European leg will now take place in summer 2021.

They wrote: “Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

An update on Hella Mega North America

A post shared by Hella Mega (@hellamegatour) on

“We’ll be announcing summer 2021 dates with the same venues very soon, so hold onto those tickets.”

They added that all ticket holders will be emailed information on future dates, as well as details on how to access ticket refunds.

The tour was announced last September when each of the three bands dropped new songs simultaneously alongside announcing the run of gigs.

The Hella Mega lineup has had one run-out to date, though – the trio of bands played a tiny show at Whiskey-A-Go-Go in Los Angeles on the day of the tour’s announcement.

Meanwhile, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has been sharing a series of covers for fans in lockdown, as part of his No Fun Mondays series of quarantine sessions.

Armstrong’s latest cover is a take on Eric Carmen’s ‘That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll’, which follows last week’s cover of Stiv Bator’s ‘Not That Way Anymore’.

Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz also recently told NME about his potential plans to create a solo record while in lockdown.

The post Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy postpone US leg of Hella Mega Tour appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

