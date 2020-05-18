‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer being eyed-up to play Furiosa in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ prequel

Mad Max: Fury Road‘s Furiosa-focused prequel film looks to be lining-up Killing Eve star Jodie Comer to play the main role.

Last week, it was confirmed by director George Miller that the upcoming movie would centre on the character from the 2015 blockbuster, though actress Charlize Theron would not be returning.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Comer is now being eyed-up to play the younger incarnation of the Imperator.

Miller previously revealed he had considered bringing back Theron via de-ageing technology, though in the end decided against it.

“For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet,” he said. “Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, [in] particular Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe.”

He has also reportedly been considering Anya Taylor-Joy for the role, though it now seems that Comer is in the running too.

A draft of the prequel was written even before Fury Road began production, alongside extensive backstories for many of the other characters.

“It was purely a way of helping Charlize and explaining it to ourselves,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Miller previously revealed that there were two new Mad Max movies in the pipeline, which would be sequels — though they depended on legal issues with Warner Bros.

It was also reported in February that a fifth Max Max movie was set to start shooting later this year, though it remains unclear whether this has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

