Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer being eyed-up to play Furiosa in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ prequel

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Warner • May 18, 2020

She may play the younger version of Charlize Theron's character

Mad Max: Fury Road‘s Furiosa-focused prequel film looks to be lining-up Killing Eve star Jodie Comer to play the main role.

Last week, it was confirmed by director George Miller that the upcoming movie would centre on the character from the 2015 blockbuster, though actress Charlize Theron would not be returning.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Comer is now being eyed-up to play the younger incarnation of the Imperator.

Miller previously revealed he had considered bringing back Theron via de-ageing technology, though in the end decided against it.

mad max
The Mad Max prequel will focus on Furiosa (Picture: Warner Bros)

“For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet,” he said. “Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, [in] particular Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe.”

He has also reportedly been considering Anya Taylor-Joy for the role, though it now seems that Comer is in the running too.

A draft of the prequel was written even before Fury Road began production, alongside extensive backstories for many of the other characters.

Tom Hardy in Mad Max: Fury Road
Tom Hardy in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’. CREDIT: Warner Bros

“It was purely a way of helping Charlize and explaining it to ourselves,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Miller previously revealed that there were two new Mad Max movies in the pipeline, which would be sequels — though they depended on legal issues with Warner Bros.

It was also reported in February that a fifth Max Max movie was set to start shooting later this year, though it remains unclear whether this has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The post ‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer being eyed-up to play Furiosa in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ prequel appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 5 9
  1. LarisaMiss
    Larisaa Hey.I love se︆︆x and 💚 I love to su︆︆ck in public ❤places. Yes I am young 💋nym︆︆pho. 💚I аm waiting you here==>> gg.gg/j1d4q
    ...show more
  2. hardigelmi
    hardigelmi My last month's online earning was $17930 just by doing an easy job online. Easiest home based online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website......... HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. AlexaMisstres1
    AlexaMiss ★★ I look for the good man. ⚡⚡ I would be your⚡ Mis︆︆tress!!❤❤ Pun︆︆ish me! ➤➤=>> gg.gg/j1d4q
    ...show more
  4. maclain0009
    Valerie I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here................ www.work75.com
    ...show more
  5. AlexandraNurse
    Alexandra Hi .. 💋 do you mind being mast︆︆urbated together? 💥💦 write me here ==>> cutt.ly/UtbDorw
    ...show more
  6. AlexandraNurse
    Alexandra Hi .. 💋 do you mind being mast︆︆urbated together? 💥💦 write me here ==>> cutt.ly/UtbDorw
    ...show more
  7. adam.raphael
    Adam Raphael Interesting change! More business updates on CNBC Live Stream on livenewsof.com/cnbc/
    ...show more
  8. LarisaMiss
    Larisaa Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> cutt.ly/UtbDorw
    ...show more
  9. Katewinslet4
    Katewinslet Stay At Home Mom From New York Shared Her Secret On How She Was Able To Rake In $1500 Weekly From Online Work Just 3 Weeks After Losing Her Old Job... Read More...... www.BizSalary.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.