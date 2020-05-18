Bruce Springsteen marathon to return for Mental Health Awareness Week event

The organisers of the world’s first club night to play nothing but Bruce Springsteen have announced details of their latest event, which aims to to raise awareness of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Hannah Summers and Jon Beck, who created the Hungry Heart club night, raised over £32,000 for charity last month after spinning nothing but The Boss for 24 hours. They split the proceeds between Childline, Trussell Trust, Barts Trust, Age UK and Hospice UK.

Now, the pair are set to host another evening of Springsteen from 8PM this Saturday – with fans encouraged to submit their requests in advance.

The latest event from the pair aims to heighten awareness of Mental Health Awareness Week, after Springsteen previously opened up on his own battles with depression.

They wrote on Instagram: “To help support conversations about mental health, this Saturday we will he bringing you a Hungry Heart requests special. As @springsteen is someone who has spoken openly about his own mental health (and given how his music has helped us manage ours!), we wanted to do our bit in raising awareness.”

They added: “It’s fair to say these are extremely challenging times… and that’s why we want to do everything we can to get behind Mental Health Awareness Week. The week, which starts tomorrow, exists to do exactly that – raise awareness about mental health, and start conversations to promote positive changes around our own mental health, and how the topic of mental health is received. This is so important.”

Fans who wish to take part can log on here from 8PM on Saturday evening.

Last month, the duo also masterminded an Oasis house party – with fans listening to an eclectic selection of the band’s tunes across 90 minutes.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

