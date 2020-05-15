Search

Discover

NEWS

‘The Grudge’ is getting a new Netflix prequel series this summer: ‘Ju-On: Origins’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Elizabeth Aubrey • May 15, 2020

The series is heading to Netflix this July

The Grudge franchise will return once more this summer with a new prequel series on Netflix — you can watch a trailer for the new series below.

The show will be a Japanese original series based on the original franchise. Called Ju-On: Origins, the new series will air from July 3 on the streaming platform.

Ju-On: Origins stars Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima and Kana Kurashina, while the series has been directed by And Your Bird Can Sing director Sho Miyake. It was written by Hiroshi Takahashi and Takashige Ichise.

You can watch the trailer here:

An official description for the series says: “The legendary Japanese horror franchise that has become a smash hit worldwide gets its first drama adaptation.

“In the Netflix original series Ju-On: Origins, the story based on a truth more terrifying than fiction returns. Can the people haunted by this house escape from its curse? And what kind of grim incident occurred in this cursed house in the past?”

Earlier this year, a remake of the original film drew much criticism following its release.

The film re-imagined both the 2002 Japanese original and the 2004 Japanese-American remake, while its first trailer hinted at a deeply creepy, surreal new edition.

However, upon release, critics were far from impressed. In a two-star review, NME said: “An interesting structure is, sadly, just masking some really tired material. There is a lot of regurgitation here, and not just from the ghosts.

“There are the signature Grudge moments – the hand in the hair in the shower; a woman crawling up the bed – but with no fresh spin. Then there are many things that have become modern horror cliche.”

It went on: “The disappointing thing about The Grudge 2020 is that it does little new and recycles the best bits of the previous films, with diminishing returns.”

Nicolas Pesce directed the film, which starred Andrea Riseborough, John Cho and Betty Gilpin.

The post ‘The Grudge’ is getting a new Netflix prequel series this summer: ‘Ju-On: Origins’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 4 11
Load more comments
  1. vesifi1023
    vesifi1023 My last month's online earning was $17930 just by doing an easy job online. Easiest home based online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website......... HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  2. vesifi1023
    vesifi1023 My last month's online earning was $17930 just by doing an easy job online. Easiest home based online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website......... HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. awalid
    rivoman My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  4. jetime1107
    jetime Stay at home safe and sound avoiding corona virus but do not sit idol work online and make full use of this hostage period and raise extra money to over come daily financial difficulties. For more detail visit....www.mywork5.com
    ...show more
  5. AlexandraNurse
    Alexandra Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick,💦💧 then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> v.ht/bw2Ko
    ...show more
  6. daijon009
    Matilda I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here................ www.work75.com
    ...show more
  7. emiilaclarke
    emiilaclarke A Rockstar Stay At Home Mom Is Able To Support Her Family From Online Income Alone... Read more HERE.... Www.BizSalary.Com
    ...show more
  8. SelenaGoog20
    SelenaVery ★★ I look for the good man. ⚡⚡ I would be your⚡ Mis︆︆tress!!❤❤ Pun︆︆ish me! ➤➤=>> v.ht/bw2Ko
    ...show more
  9. Rahul1107
  10. emlizbith9
    kane I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing.............► www.salary8.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.