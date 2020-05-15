Search

Listen to Wolf Alice's Joff Oddie's debut solo album 'To Mr Fahey'

Wolf Alice co-founder and guitarist Joff Oddie has released his debut solo album ‘To Mr Fahey’ — you can listen to the new record below.

Released today (May 15) via Dirty Hit, ‘To Mr Fahey’ is a collection of folk instrumentals named after the late guitarist John Fahey. The record comprises of nine standards by the likes of Nick Drake, Davey Graham and Merle Travis, and one original song, the title track.

All proceeds from the sale of ‘To Mr Fahey’ will go to the anti-poverty charity the Trussell Trust, which supports a UK network of more than 1200 food bank centres. You can stream and download the record here, or listen below.

Oddie, who volunteered at the Camden branch of the Trussell Trust last year, said that he was donating “every single penny of profit from the record” to an organisation that “acts as a guiding light to us all in these dark and troubled times”.

The Trussell Trust reported an 81% increase for emergency food parcels from food banks in its network during the last two weeks of March compared to the same period in 2019 — including a 122% rise in parcels given to children — as the coronavirus crisis began to unfold in the UK.

Oddie and the Trussell Trust’s Abi Odujoko have spoken at length about the record and the important work the charity does in an interview on The Face that you can read here.

The Face interview also discloses that Wolf Alice are currently working on their third album “in an undisclosed European location”.

