Search

Discover

NEWS

Peter Hook to stream gig of every Joy Division song in tribute to Ian Curtis

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Andrew Trendell • May 14, 2020

“It felt absolutely wonderful to play the whole library of my absolutely favourite band.” 

Peter Hook is to mark 40 years since the death of Ian Curtis by streaming a gig in which he played every Joy Division sing with his band The Light.

The 2015 concert saw Hooky perform at Christ Church in Curtis’ hometown of Macclesfield. Now, a three hour concert movie So This Is Permanent will be streamed for the first ever time on Monday May 18, the 40th anniversary of the late frontman’s death. It will be broadcast from 12pm and available for just 24 hours before a DVD becomes available in March. Fans are encouraged to donate to The Epilepsy Society.

“It was the church that Ian used to go to as a kid, he was in the choir,” Hooky told NME. “We got involved and did a charity gig to save it, which we did – it’s still there. We played every Joy Division song ever written and recorded in one go. It took over four hours and I was immensely proud of it.

“Due to lockdown we can’t play right now, but we can share this celebration. It was oversubscribed by 10,000, but there were only 400 people there because the church was in quite a derelict state. Everyone who was there knew what they were there for. The atmosphere was great. Howard Marks came along and introduced us, God rest his soul.

He added: “It was tough, it was completely stupid and ridiculous, but in the end we did it and it felt absolutely wonderful to play the whole library of my absolutely favorite band.”

The show will debut online across both Joy Division’s and The Light’s Youtube and Facebook channels.

Curtis took his own life on May 18, 1980 at the age of 23. He suffered with epilepsy and depression.

Hook’s fellow surviving Joy Division bandmates Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris will also be hosting an event to celebrate Curtis. The a free online event, ‘Moving Through the Silence: Celebrating The Life and Legacy of Ian Curtis’, will raise money for the Manchester mental health charity Manchester Mind and help mark the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week. There will talks and performances from the likes of The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers, Maxine Peake, Curtis’ friend Mark Reeder, Elbow, LoneLady, the Lottery Winners and Kodaline – more participants set to be announced this Friday (May 15).

Joy Division

Joy Division’s Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, Ian Curtis, Peter Hook performing live onstage at Bowdon Vale Youth Club (Photo by Martin O’Neill/Redferns)Meanwhile, vinyl reissues have also been announced for the 40th anniversary of Joy Division’s ‘Closer’, along with the non-album singles ‘Transmission’, ‘Atmosphere’ and ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’.

Last week, Hook paid tribute to Kraftwerk founder Florian Schneider, who died aged 73. He’ll also talk through Joy Division’s classic ‘Unknown Pleasures‘ as part of #TimsTwitterListeningParty on Friday May 22.

The post Peter Hook to stream gig of every Joy Division song in tribute to Ian Curtis appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 4 11
Load more comments
  1. LarisaMiss
    Larisaa ★★ Spend the night with me and you just stay happy! ➤➤ I am wait︆︆ing for you here ==>> gg.gg/iy00p
    ...show more
  2. Hapse7
    yart new online jobs 2020 here   my neighbor’s mother makes $81/hr on the internet. She has been fired from work for 9 months but last month her check was $17867 just working on the internet for a few hours. Go Here…..www.gocash9.com
    ...show more
  3. gifeb623
    Danielaa I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here............. www.work75.com
    ...show more
  4. coyarol361
    coyarol361 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  5. coyarol361
    coyarol361 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  6. hedile6711
    hedile6711 Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks......www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  7. hedile6711
    hedile6711 Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks......www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  8. AlexandraNurse
    Alexandra Hi, I am a young beautiful girl ..✅✅ but still lonely. I do not like to sit here. 💚 If you want to know me closer, write me there❤ ==>> is.gd/user5386
    ...show more
  9. giknaheyde
    Ana my buddy's mom makes $86 hourly on the internet. She has been out of work for nine months but last month her paycheck was $14122 just working on the internet for a few hours. Read Full Report ...Www.BizSalary.Com
    ...show more
  10. momid146821
    momid1 I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing.............► www.salary8.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.