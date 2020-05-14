Search

Charli XCX shares tracklist for lockdown album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • May 14, 2020

It's set to arrive tomorrow

Charli XCX has shared the tracklisting for ‘How I’m Feeling Now’, her new album that’s been recorded entirely in lockdown.

Set for release tomorrow (May 15), the record comes after the singer vowed “to use this isolation time to make a brand new album from scratch”.

The first single from the record, ‘claws’, was released last month, complete with a video co-directed with Charlotte Rutherford that utilised a green screen to create new worlds from her basement.

It was then followed by ‘i finally understand’, which arrived last week. You can check out the tracklist in full below.

1. pink diamond
2. forever
3. claws
4. 7 years
5. detonate
6. enemy
7. i finally understand
8. c2.0
9. party 4 u
10. anthems
11. visions

The singer also spoke candidly in a recent interview about living with feelings of anxiety during the ongoing lockdown.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the making of the album, Charli talked about how she’s been faring mentally during the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s been up and down like most things during this time: especially the first two or three weeks I was very focused, really happy. I’d found my purpose in this time,” she said in reference to her new record. “I’d found something that I loved to do and I desired to do the second I woke up.

“And then like week four and now I feel anxious, and overall I just realised this quarantine time has kind of reconfirmed something that I already knew about myself, which is that I am a workaholic… I love my job, I want to do it all the time, but [with] a self-punishing [mentality] of like work-myself-into-the-ground, can’t sleep at night, punish myself if I don’t complete things that are on my list… get angry if things don’t go the way I want.”

Charli continued by saying that she’d been “extremely happy” to make the album as it had brought her and her fans “extremely close together”, but added that the process has left her questioning whether she will “ever be able to truly relax and switch my brain off”.

