Ariana Grande says she and Doja Cat have recorded a song together

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • May 14, 2020

"[Doja] just goes off on it, it's so much fun, and I love it"

Ariana Grande has revealed that she and Doja Cat have recorded a song together.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music this week, Grande said that she was “obsessed” with Doja and that the pair of them had worked together in recent months.

“I was able to work with [Doja] earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again to drop,” Grande said before recalling: “I remember when I first wrote it and sent it to her, she was in the shower and she was like, ‘Bitch, I love this.'”

Grande continued by revealing that Doja was keen to work on the track right away.

“I was like, ‘Okay, there’s no rush. I’m not putting out a project anytime soon, whatever.’ And I think it was the next morning or something she called me back, and she was twerking to it; her hair was falling off — she twerked so hard that her wig fully flew off! She had a whole verse done, everything was done.

“She was like, ‘How many bars can I take? Because this is mad inspiring and I want to just go.’ And I was like, ‘Take as many bars as you want. Do it. If you’re inspired to say stuff, let’s go.’ And so she just goes off on it: it’s so much fun, and I love it. It’s my favourite so far.”

The news of this collaboration comes after Doja picked up her first US number one single this week for her track ‘Say So’, which features Nicki Minaj.

Elsewhere in the interview Grande paid fresh tribute to the late Mac Miller, saying that “nothing mattered more to him than music”.

