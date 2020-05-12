Search

Discover

NEWS

Twenty One Pilots say their next album might be released “sooner than we were planning”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • May 12, 2020

Tyler Joseph says he's "writing a record right now" while in lockdown

Twenty One Pilots may release their next album “sooner than we were planning” to, according to frontman Tyler Joseph.

The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Trench’ was already thought to be in the works, and Joseph has told Zane Lowe on Apple Music in a new interview this week that he is “writing a record right now” while in coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

“I’m not sure when it’ll be released, but it’s definitely going to be really sooner than we were planning on releasing a record,” Joseph said. “I don’t know if it’s this in-between record or if it’s a continuation of the narrative and where we left off.

“It’s kind of hard for me to tap into the story of ‘Trench’ and what we’ve been building on up until that point without being out there, without touring, without having those live shows, without interacting with our fans,” he continued. “Man, as much as I appreciate everyone getting on their computer and playing acoustic bedroom versions of stuff, it’s old to me. I don’t want to just do that. I want to talk to our fans through a record.”

Joseph added of his current productivity: “Right before [the Lowe interview], I was working on a new idea. I’m excited about it.”

The lockdown has already proven to be productive for Twenty One Pilots, with last month bringing about the release of the single ‘Level of Concern’ — the band’s first new material in two years.

The post Twenty One Pilots say their next album might be released “sooner than we were planning” appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 1 7
  1. bimabo2263
    bimabo2263 Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks......www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  2. bimabo2263
    bimabo2263 Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks......www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. dowata5226
    dowata My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour.... click here ======►► www.mywork5.com
    ...show more
  4. daxiyak738
    daxiyak738 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  5. yitaka85
    Lilliana I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here...... www.work75.com
    ...show more
  6. AlexandraNurse
    Alexandra Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> kutt.it/vyvSeB
    ...show more
  7. hihirap9921
    hihirap my friend's ex-wife makes $73 every hour on the internet. She has been fired for 5 months but last month her check was $20281 just working on the internet for a few hours. Heres what I've been doing.............► www.salary8.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.