Twenty One Pilots say their next album might be released “sooner than we were planning”

Twenty One Pilots may release their next album “sooner than we were planning” to, according to frontman Tyler Joseph.

The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Trench’ was already thought to be in the works, and Joseph has told Zane Lowe on Apple Music in a new interview this week that he is “writing a record right now” while in coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

“I’m not sure when it’ll be released, but it’s definitely going to be really sooner than we were planning on releasing a record,” Joseph said. “I don’t know if it’s this in-between record or if it’s a continuation of the narrative and where we left off.

“It’s kind of hard for me to tap into the story of ‘Trench’ and what we’ve been building on up until that point without being out there, without touring, without having those live shows, without interacting with our fans,” he continued. “Man, as much as I appreciate everyone getting on their computer and playing acoustic bedroom versions of stuff, it’s old to me. I don’t want to just do that. I want to talk to our fans through a record.”

Joseph added of his current productivity: “Right before [the Lowe interview], I was working on a new idea. I’m excited about it.”

The lockdown has already proven to be productive for Twenty One Pilots, with last month bringing about the release of the single ‘Level of Concern’ — the band’s first new material in two years.

