Tim Burgess named as ambassador of Love Record Stores Day

Tim Burgess has been named as the ambassador of next month’s Love Record Stores Day.

Set to take place online on Saturday, June 20, Love Record Stores Day will be held in place of the rearranged Record Store Day 2020 — which has been postponed twice this year due to the coronavirus outbreak — as the latter will now be split over three dates (August 29, September 26 and October 24).

Love Record Stores Day is aiming to get music-lovers to support their favorite independent record stores by shopping online on June 20, when exclusive and limited edition vinyl releases from a range of artists and labels will be made available to purchase on the websites of various record stores.

Releases from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Oasis, Caribou, Belle and Sebastian, Beach House, Robyn, New Order, Jungle and John Grant will all be available to buy online on June 20.

So pleased to be working alongside @LoveRecsStores so we can do our best to help independent record shops during these testing times.

More info here: https://t.co/ovkSjPdcQa Exciting plans for some brilliant releases by mail order on June 20th.pic.twitter.com/OsbFjNYloh — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) May 12, 2020

Burgess, who has been entertaining music fans during the lockdown with his series of Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties, has today (May 12) been named as the ambassador of Love Record Stores Day. He’ll be curating a number of the activities on June 20, such as a 24-hour online party which will include exclusive ‘at home’ performances, DJ sets, ‘virtual drinks’, Q&As, readings and more.

“The idea of what we would do without physical record shops has been a question we’ve asked in the past, but now it’s looking more possible than ever and we need to do whatever we can to help,” Burgess said in a statement.

“Record shops are like drop in therapy centers for me – there’s a calmness, a familiarity and a sense of belonging that I don’t feel in many other places. A chance to talk with like-minded people – and maybe be reminded that you didn’t know as much about music as you thought you did. Like an animal threatened with extinction, we need to organize ourselves to try and stop it happening.

“Record shops have been good to me since I first ever spent time on my own – they’ve been good to us, let’s do what we can to help.”

Last week, Burgess paid tribute to the late Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider by hosting a Kraftwerk listening party.

The post Tim Burgess named as ambassador of Love Record Stores Day appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.