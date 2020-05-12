Search

The original ‘Hamilton’ Broadway production starts streaming this summer

By NME Music News/Ella Kemp • May 12, 2020

"This story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful"

The filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton is coming to Disney+ this summer.

July 3 will see the fast-tracked premiere arrive on the streaming platform around the world, featuring the original cast from 2016 including writer-composer Lin-Manuel Miranda in the titular role as Alexander Hamilton.

“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton – an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way,” began Walt Disney Executive Chairman Robert A. Iger in a statement.

He added: “In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful.”

On the vision of filmmaker Thomas Kail, who orchestrated the recorded version, Miranda said: “He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house.”

“I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down,” he continued. “I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

The upcoming broadcast of Hamilton was filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, in June 2016. The cast includes Lin-Manuel Mirana, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas.

Hamilton will be released on Disney+ worldwide on July 3.

