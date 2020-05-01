‘Walking Dead’ star Jeffrey Dean Morgan teases upcoming season 10 finale

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has told fans what to expect from the show’s upcoming season 10 finale.

The show’s planned finale A Certain Doom was unable to be finished due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this month, the show’s boss Angela Kang revealed that the episode was “very, very close” to being finished, and Morgan – who plays Negan in the show – has now discussed his thoughts on when the finale might finally air.

“We had fun filming it,” Morgan told EW. “I’ll tell you that, but I do not know when they’re going to finish it. I reckon four or five months from now we’ll get to see it. Which will be cool. It will be cool having a one-off, almost a Walking Dead movie in the middle of the season, I guess. So we’re excited about that aspect of it.”

He continued, discussing what might happen in the final episode. “I think obviously things are going to come to some sort of a head with the Beta and his character. There has to be some sort of a resolution. Whether that carries over to next season. I’ll leave that open, because who knows.

“But we know he’s coming to wipe everybody out with his zombie horde so hopefully we’ll see that come to a head at some point. There has to be some sort of battle. Greg Nicotero directed it, so it’s going to be a big massive episode for sure.”

Season 11 of The Walking Dead, set to be the show’s last, has been cast into doubt after the coronavirus delays, and Morgan says any potential timeline to start production on the new season is “a big question mark”.

“Who knows when we go back to work,” he said. “I certainly don’t know when production is going to start again on The Walking Dead. When we’re going to see season 11 of The Walking Dead is such a fucking mystery right now. It’s just a big question mark.”

