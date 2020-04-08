Search

Discover

NEWS

Tame Impala and Courteeners lead 2020 bestselling vinyl album list while classics dominate

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Elizabeth Aubrey • April 08, 2020

Classics from Amy Winehouse, Nirvana and Fleetwood Mac dominate the top 3 spots

Recent vinyl releases from Tame Impala and The Courteeners lead the way on a bestselling vinyl list of 2020 so far – but it was classic albums that dominated the three top spots.

As revealed by The Official Top 40 Bestselling Vinyl Albums and Singles of 2020 list, Tame Impala took the fourth spot on the list with their latest album, ‘The Slow Rush’, while The Courteeners most recent offering, ‘More. Again. Forever’ followed in fifth.

The top three spots were filled by classic album releases with Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back To Black’ at number 1, Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ at number 2 and ‘Rumours’ by Fleetwood Mac at Number 3.

Other artists to make the Top 10 album’s list included Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Blossoms and Bombay Bicycle Club.

You can see the full lists here.

Amy Winehouse (Picture: Getty)

In the single’s list, Noel Gallagher’s ‘Blue Moon Rising’ took the top spot, followed by David Bowie’s ‘Alabama Song’.

Others in the top ten included Khruangbin and Leon Bridges, Pet Shop Boys, Morrissey, Lovely Eggs, Squid, Harry Styles, Gerry Cinnamon and T-Rex.

Meanwhile, it was announced yesterday that Spain’s official albums chart has been put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The country currently has 146,690 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of today (April 8), its total death toll stands at 14,555 while a state of alarm remains in place nationwide.

As a result of the pandemic’s strain on the music industry, Promusicae – the organisation who’ve compiled Spain’s chart since 1986 – announced their decision to stop publishing their run-down best-selling albums until the situation improves.

In a statement issued to Billboard, Promusicae said that sales of physical music “by mail or messenger could almost serve as testimony to the fact that records are not essential items”. They added that physical sales are “almost irrelevant” at present.

It is estimated that the economic impact on physical sales in Spain will amount to around €43 million (£38m), which is approximately equal to half of the total earnings made from LPs and CDs last year.

The post Tame Impala and Courteeners lead 2020 bestselling vinyl album list while classics dominate appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

14 14 21
Load more comments
  1. RufinaRMunson
    RufinaRMunson Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot open this link....HER☛☛ www.works35.com
    ...show more
  2. MonicaGame
    Crazy ★★ Lonely girl looking for a partner for the entertainment!➤➤ Only men 18 ye︆︆ars older. I am waiting for you.❤ ==>> bit.do/fCuCT
    ...show more
  3. bayov67844
    bayov67844 My neighbor’s mom makes $72 every hour on the laptop. She has been fired for ten months but last month her payment was $16676 just working on the laptop for a few hours. See more here,--------------> www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  4. bayov67844
    bayov67844 My neighbor’s mom makes $72 every hour on the laptop. She has been fired for ten months but last month her payment was $16676 just working on the laptop for a few hours. See more here,--------------> www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  5. proroni
    pro roni Are you looking for an Amazing logo for your Company Or Business? You are right place hare. Please go ahead & order now. bit.ly/2JGqmEG
    ...show more
  6. MonicaGame
    Crazy Hey.💚.I’m under your control. 💥💦 Let’s have a great time tog︆︆ether >> gg.gg/hurj0
    ...show more
  7. cloud922
    cloud Stay at home safe avoid suffering from corona virus but not sit idol. Work online and make full use of this hostage period and get weekly from.>>>>www.mywork5.com
    ...show more
  8. mamund92
    Al Mamun View Plz bit.ly/2ny1sPs
    ...show more
  9. Emma5643
    EmmaWatson my roomate's mom makes $65/hour on the internet. She has been laid off for 7 months but last month her paycheck was $13445 just working on the internet for a few hours. see this here..........................................www.work46.com
    ...show more
  10. pixjasona
    pixjasona My neighbor’s mom makes $72 every hour on the laptop. She has been fired for ten months but last month her payment was $16676 just working on the laptop for a few hours. See more here,--------------> www.Work83.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.