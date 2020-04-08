Search

Discover

NEWS

Rob Lowe and Ryan Murphy Talking About Developing a Tiger King Adaptation

By PEOPLE/Elizabeth Leonard • April 08, 2020

After watching the murder, mayhem and madness that is Tiger King,

fans are ready for more — and Hollywood may just deliver it!

One day after Rob Lowe said that he and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy would be “developing our version of this insane story,” PEOPLE has confirmed that the duo are indeed discussing it.

On Monday, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 56, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star Joe Maldonado-Passage — including a blonde wig and cheetah print shirt — and teased the news.

“Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!” Lowe said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@roblowe) on Apr 5, 2020 at 3:35pm PDT

Rob Lowe

RELATED: These Celebs Love Tiger King So Much, They’ve Dressed as Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin & Co.

The post was met with an outpouring of comments from fans, including celebrities who are excited about the prospect of Lowe and Murphy’s adaptation.

“Oh YES!!” commented Chris Pratt.

“Oh no,” said Katherine Schwarzenegger, whose mother Maria Shriver commented, “Are you serious.”

“INCREDIBLE,” said Gwyneth Paltrow.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness — from co-directors and writers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin — examines the life and crimes of Maldonado-Passage, a former country musician, Oklahoma zookeeper, gun enthusiast and big-cat keeper known as Joe Exotic. Maldonado-Passage owned an exotic animal park and boasted of having the largest number of big cats in America. He was found guilty in 2019 for paying a hitman $3,000 to kill Carole Baskin, who he considered his rival.

Maldonado-Passage — who alleges in the Netflix docuseries Baskin killed her 60-year-old husband, Jack “Don” Lewis, and disposed of his remains by feeding them to her tigers and lions — is now serving 22 years in prison for the attempted murder plot. (She flatly denies the accusation, and has never been charged.)

Currently, Maldonado-Passage — who was also found guilty of killing tigers to make room for more big cats at his exotic animal park — is in in the Grady County Jail in Oklahoma.

RELATED: Carole Baskin Will Not Appear in the Rumored Upcoming ‘Reunion’ Episode of Tiger King

Rob Lowe and Ryan Murphy

RELATED: Kate McKinnon Set to Star as Carole Baskin in TV Series Based on Tiger King Subjects

Murphy — who is the co-creator of Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star — and Lowe’s possible adaptation of the Netflix show isn’t the only Tiger King content in the pipeline.

Back in November, Universal Content Productions announced that an adaptation of the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic was in the works with Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon portraying Maldonado-Passage’s nemesis, Baskin, according to Variety.

The audio source material follows the two subjects who gained newfound interest from Tiger King. The stranger-than-fiction story is still in development, according to TVLine, and currently has no network or streaming platform attached yet. Additional castings have also not been announced.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is now available to stream on Netflix.

5 6 17
Load more comments
  1. RufinaRMunson
    RufinaRMunson Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot open this link....HER☛☛ www.works35.com
    ...show more
  2. MonicaGame
    Crazy ★★ Lonely girl looking for a partner for the entertainment!➤➤ Only men 18 ye︆︆ars older. I am waiting for you.❤ ==>> bit.do/fCuCT
    ...show more
  3. bayov67844
    bayov67844 My neighbor’s mom makes $72 every hour on the laptop. She has been fired for ten months but last month her payment was $16676 just working on the laptop for a few hours. See more here,--------------> www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  4. proroni
    pro roni Are you looking for an Amazing logo for your Company Or Business? You are right place hare. Please go ahead & order now. bit.ly/2JGqmEG
    ...show more
  5. MonicaGame
    Crazy You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> gg.gg/hurj0
    ...show more
  6. cloud922
    cloud Stay at home safe avoid suffering from corona virus but not sit idol. Work online and make full use of this hostage period and get weekly from.>>>>www.mywork5.com
    ...show more
  7. Emma5643
    EmmaWatson my roomate's ex-wife makes $84/hr on the laptop. She has been without a job for 9 months but last month her paycheck was $18425 just working on the laptop for a few hours. go to the website..............................www.work46.com
    ...show more
  8. Emma5643
    EmmaWatson my neighbor's sister-in-law makes $80/hr on the laptop. She has been fired from work for eight months but last month her pay check was $20757 just working on the laptop for a few hours. blog link..........................................www.work46.com
    ...show more
  9. pixjasona
    pixjasona My neighbor’s mom makes $72 every hour on the laptop. She has been fired for ten months but last month her payment was $16676 just working on the laptop for a few hours. See more here,--------------> www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  10. berzodirke
    berzodirke Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out........HER......www.money87.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.