Search

Discover

NEWS

Rita Wilson Shares What Drew Her to Tom Hanks When They First Met: ‘I Love a Good Storyteller’

By PEOPLE/Gabrielle Chung • April 08, 2020

Rita Wilson loves Tom Hanks‘ gift of gab!

On a Tuesday episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which A Simple Wedding star, 63, recorded before her coronavirus diagnosis, Wilson opened up about what drew her to her husband, 63, when they first met.

When host Kelly Clarkson remarked how chatty Hanks was when he appeared on her show last year, Wilson said that the actor’s talkative nature was “one of the things, when we met, that we just got along instantly.”

“First of all, I love a good storyteller,” she said. ” So anybody who could tell a good story, I’m down with that.”

Sharing that she grew up in a “very vocal” Greek household, the actress explained she didn’t mind Hanks being very chatty as “food and talking … was pretty much our existence” for her family.

“I love that. He makes me laugh all the time,” she said of her husband. “He’s a great storyteller.”

RELATED: Inside Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson’s Long-lasting Love Story

Wilson and Hanks married in 1988 and share two sons: Chet, 29, and Truman, 24. (Hanks is also dad to Colin, 41, and Elizabeth, 37, from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes.)

During the interview, Wilson also got candid about learning how to “wrap your head around your own mortality” when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Explaining that “when you’re going through something like that, you really don’t know what it’s going to be like,” the singer-songwriter said she laid out two requests for Hanks if she should die before him.

“I wanted to have these very serious discussion with my husband and I said to him, ‘Look, if something happens and I should go before you, then I just want you to know that there’s a couple of things that I want,” Wilson, who is now cancer-free, said. “One is that I want you to be super sad for a really long time … like, I will haunt you.”

“The second was that I wanted a party. I wanted to have a celebration, and I wanted to have a lot of singing and dancing and people telling stories, and to feel like that was being celebrated,” she shared, explaining how the idea served as the inspiration behind her song “Throw Me a Party.”

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks

RELATED: Tom Hanks Gives Health Update After Returning to L.A. with Wife Rita Wilson

Last month on March 29, Wilson celebrated the anniversary of many milestones — including beating breast cancer and becoming a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) “survivor.”

“This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness,” Wilson, who recently returned home to Los Angeles with Hanks after they were both diagnosed with the virus while in Australia, wrote on her Instagram. “I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy.”

“I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time,” she continued. “You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rita Wilson Celebrates Being a ‘COVID-19 Survivor’ and ‘Five Years Cancer Free’ on March 29

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In the message, Wilson also revealed that March 29 was the same date she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as the release date of her album Halfway to Home.

“So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor,” she ended her note. “Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.”

5 8 12
Load more comments
  1. millan123ta
  2. RufinaRMunson
    RufinaRMunson Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot open this link....HER☛☛ www.works35.com
    ...show more
  3. MonicaGame
    Crazy ★★ Lonely girl looking for a partner for the entertainment!➤➤ Only men 18 ye︆︆ars older. I am waiting for you.❤ ==>> bit.do/fCuCT
    ...show more
  4. bayov67844
    bayov67844 My neighbor’s mom makes $72 every hour on the laptop. She has been fired for ten months but last month her payment was $16676 just working on the laptop for a few hours. See more here,--------------> www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  5. cloud922
    cloud Stay at home safe avoid suffering from corona virus but not sit idol. Work online and make full use of this hostage period and get weekly from.>>>>www.mywork5.com
    ...show more
  6. SuzanneSVargas
    SuzanneSVargas .I Get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless.copy this websaite.......HER☛☛ www.works35.com
    ...show more
  7. Emma5643
    EmmaWatson my roomate's ex-wife makes $84/hr on the laptop. She has been without a job for 9 months but last month her paycheck was $18425 just working on the laptop for a few hours. go to the website..................................www.work46.com
    ...show more
  8. pixjasona
    pixjasona My neighbor’s mom makes $72 every hour on the laptop. She has been fired for ten months but last month her payment was $16676 just working on the laptop for a few hours. See more here,--------------> www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  9. BarbaraDWoods
    BarbaraDWoods Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out........HER☛☛ www.works35.com
    ...show more
  10. CarolynJMitchell
    CarolynJMitchell Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out........HER☛☛ www.works35.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.