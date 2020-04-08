Search

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Posts Video of Her Late Dad: 'I Never Thought I’d Share This'

By PEOPLE/Ashley Boucher • April 08, 2020

Meadow Walker shared an uplifting video on Tuesday

featuring never-before-seen footage of her late dad, Paul Walker.

Meadow, 21, shared a clip that she said she never thought would be made public, but “felt right” to share. In the short video, a younger Meadow can be seen surprising Paul for his birthday.

“Hi!” Meadow shouts at her dad, who jumps at the sight of her after opening a door. Paul then falls back onto a bed in laughter at his shock, clutching his heart and asking, “what?”

“Happy birthday!” Meadow tells him.

“You just scared the hell out of me,” Paul says before drawing Meadow in for a big hug. “What are you doing? No way.”

I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx

“I never thought I’d share this,” Meadow wrote in the caption accompanying the video. “But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx.”

Paul died in a car crash just weeks after Meadow’s 15th birthday in November 2013 when he was just 40 years old.

Meadow has kept her father’s memory alive with the Paul Walker Foundation and announced last month that the organization is teaming up with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to provide children with meals during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Paul Walker

“Please stay home,” she wrote in her announcement of the partnership. “This protects not only you, but everyone around you. We need to lookout for each other during this time. And all times. Lots of love, Meadow.”

The charity and food bank are also raising money with a GoFundMe campaign, which has raised $6,747 out of a $50,000 goal as of Tuesday.

ultimate apocalypse buddy

On March 16, Meadow shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby with Paul, who is giving her a kiss on the cheek.

“ultimate apocalypse buddy,” she captioned the black-and-white shot, seemingly in reference to the ongoing pandemic and social distancing rules.

As of Tuesday, there are at least 395,090 confirmed cases of the contagious respiratory virus in the U.S., with 12,786 deaths related to COVID-19.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.

