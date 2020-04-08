Bruce Springsteen, Miranda Lambert and More Stars Mourn the Loss of Country Songwriter John Prine

who died on Tuesday following a battle with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Toby Keith, and more are remembering Prine’s legendary impact on the music industry by sharing tributes to the musician on social media.

“Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine,” Springsteen shared on Twitter, calling Prine a “national treasure.”

“John and I were ‘New Dylans’ together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the loveliest guy in the world,” Springsteen added. “A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family.”

“My heart hurts learning that John Prine has passed away,” Crow shared on Twitter. “He is singing with the angels. You will be missed but your songs will live on.”

Keith wrote on Twitter that Prine taught him about songwriting, saying his death has left a “huge hole” in the music industry.

“The great John Prine has passed away from the virus,” Keith said. “He showed me how to ‘let it rip’ when it comes to songwriting. There’s a huge hole in the music world tonight. John did it best. RIP -T.”

Country star Miranda Lambert shared a photo with Prine, writing, “thank you for everything. One and only. #hellointhere #johnprine.”

“Well for once I’m glad I don’t have to go up on a stage and try to sing tonight,” singer Jason Isbell wrote on Twitter in reaction to the sad news.

“Your music meant so much to me…your friendship even more. RIP,” wrote musician Chris Isaak along with a video of himself strumming a guitar.

Author Stephen King also remembered the songwriter, offering on Twitter, “Coronavirus has taken one of the great ones: John Prine, dead at 73. So many memorable songs.”

Actor Bradley Whitford thanked Prine on Twitter for “making me laugh and breaking my heart and sharing your boundless humanity,” adding that “Angel from Montgomery” is “one of the most gorgeous songs ever written.”

Singer-songwriter Brandy Clark tweeted out a photo of Prine, adding lyrics to his song “When I Get to Heaven” off his 2018 album The Tree of Forgiveness.

“And then I’m gonna drink a cocktail: vodka and ginger ale,” she quoted. “Yeah, I’m gonna smoke a cigarette that’s nine miles long I’m gonna kiss a pretty girl on the tilt-a-whirl Cause this old man is going to town.”

“There will never be another that even comes close,” country singer Ashley Monroe shared. “Fly high John Prine, you’ve always been an angel.”

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young called Prine “a walking, grinning argument for human beings as a pretty good species.”

“In John’s songs, humor and heartache dance together like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers,” Young said in a statement. “His words and melodies draw chuckles and blood, and tears of sorrow and redemption, all leading to truths widely known but never before articulated. John’s mind was a treasure chest, open to us all. We mourn his passing, even as we hold the treasure.”

Prine passed away from complications of COVID-19 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, a representative confirmed on behalf of Prine’s family to PEOPLE Tuesday. He had been hospitalized on March 26 with a “sudden onset” of COVID-19 symptoms, and intubated two days later, his family wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on March 29.

Prine was a two-time cancer survivor.

