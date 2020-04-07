Search

Drake teases collaboration with Playboi Carti on Instagram live session

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • April 07, 2020

It's set to feature on Carti's upcoming album 'Whole Lotta Red'

Drake has teased a new collaboration with Playboi Carti during a surprise appearance on an Instagram live session.

The rapper appeared on OVO Mark’s Instagram Live DJ session last night (April 6) where he shared a snippet of the track, which is currently known as ‘Pain 1993.’ The song is produced by Pi’erre Bourne and will reportedly feature on Carti’s upcoming album ‘Whole Lotta Red’.

It comes after Drake shared his new single ‘Toosie Slide’ last week, alongside a video which captured the Toronto rapper dancing alone in his lavish home.

Prior to its release, ‘Toosie Slide’ had already inspired a viral dance on TikTok after a video clip of Atlanta dancer Toosie pulling some moves to the song appeared on social media. Drake later confirmed the track in the video was his next single.

‘Toosie Slide’ is expected to feature on Drake’s upcoming album, of which few details are known. Last year, the star said he was finishing the record “so we can turn up in 2020”.

The rapper released two other songs last month – ‘When To Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle’ – as well as appearing on Lil Yachty’s ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’.

A release date for Carti’s next album, ‘Whole Lotta Red’, is yet to be confirmed.

