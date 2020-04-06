Search

Discover

NEWS

Portugal. The Man share powerful ‘Lovely Day’ cover in tribute to Bill Withers

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • April 06, 2020

"Bill’s music is imprinted in our DNA"

Portugal. The Man have shared their cover of Bill Withers‘ iconic hit ‘Lovely Day’ after the legendary soul singer died on Friday.

Sharing their tribute, the group explained how they became huge fans of Withers’ music while growing up in their native Alaska.

“We did a cover of ‘Lovely Day’: we know it pales in comparison to the original but there is something special that happens when you learn how to play your favourite songs,” they wrote about the song.

“We grew up listening to AM radio in remote Alaska and Bill Withers was one of the mainstays on those long drives to the grocery store. Bill’s music is imprinted in our DNA. It touches everything we do and we love him for the gifts he gave us. Bill will be missed but his music will live on forever. Thank you Bill. We love you.”

Paying tribute to the singer on Twitter, they added: “We’re saddened to learn of the passing of soul legend Bill Withers. The gentleness & warmth of his timeless music inspires hope, love, unity & strength. Show your children Bill Withers. Rest in peace, Bill, & thank you for everything you shared with us.”

Portugal. The Man follow Christine & The Queens, who shared her powerful A’Capella cover of Withers’ ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ over the weekend, in paying tribute to the late musician.

A wide array of other musical figures, including Jennifer Hudson, Nile Rodgers and Brian Wilson, also paid tribute in the wake of Withers’ death.

The post Portugal. The Man share powerful ‘Lovely Day’ cover in tribute to Bill Withers appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 3 5
  1. falcao69
    Guilherme Falcáo I love ptm
    ...show more
  2. LarisaMiss
    Larisaa Hey.. 💚💚 I love playing d︆︆irty games and love BD︆︆SM and use s︆︆ex toys. 💋I have a webc︆︆am and I like to bring co︆︆ck to or︆︆gasm ❤=>> gg.gg/htgju
    ...show more
  3. WORKATHOMEs
    WORKATHOME [ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME ] I have made $16498 in one month by working from home. When I lost my office job 3 month ago, I was very upset and an unsuccessful try for a job hunt I was found this online job. and now I am able to earn thousands from home. Everybody can do this job and earn more dollars online by follow this link CHECK DETAILS >>>>>>>>> www.works66.com
    ...show more
  4. CassandraNWilson
    CassandraNWilson Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out........HER☛☛ www.works35.com
    ...show more
  5. Adriandinata
    Adrian hello im a blogger too...i found out your blog on google,its a nice blog,full of information and i like to read your article, keep work.. would you mind to visit my blog too and give some suggestion to improve my blog.. this is my blog address :<a href="seamlesstech.biz">Games Online dan Offline</a><a href="cheapraybans.com.co">Kacamata Rayban</a><a href="michaelkorsoutletstores.us">Michaelkors Outlet</a><a href="ilovesaude.com">vitamin dan suplemen</a><a href="mamayaloloco.com/blog">Ibu dan Anak</a><a href="avril-images.net">Avril Lavigne Fanpage</a><a href="encuentro.social">Politik dalam dan luar negeri</a><a href="pinstripesandtweed.com">Fashion Article</a><a href="hdwallpaper.us/blog">Real Estate Property</a><a href="allbuch.online">Politik Indonesia</a><a href="prussianblue.net">Politik Eropa dan Prusia</a><a href="kizi20.org">Peralatan dan Perlengkapan Rumah Tangga</a>thank you.
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.