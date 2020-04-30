Thom Yorke is the musical guest on tonight’s (April 29) edition of Fallon, and looks set to debut a new song.

The show has been hosting special ‘at home’ episodes during the coronavirus pandemic, with Chvrches playing a version of ‘Forever’ from home on last week’s show.

Sharing a rare tweet this evening, Yorke tagged the show’s account and shared a lyric sheet to a new song called ‘Plasticine Figures’, which he looks set to play on the show.

The new song will follow the Radiohead frontman’s recent full-length album ‘Anima’, which came out last summer. Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “This is an artfully produced fever dream of an album that, in its doominess, suggests we should continue to pay credence to the prophet Thom Yorke.”

Yorke also recently uploaded four rare songs to streaming services.

The singer has been forced to cancel a host of US ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ tour dates on the back of ‘Anima’ due to the coronavirus crisis. The tour was set to kick off in Fairfax, Virginia on March 28.

See a full list of every gig, tour and festival affected by the Covid-19 pandemic here.

Radiohead, meanwhile, have been sharing classic archival footage of classic gigs from across their career on their YouTube channel during the coronavirus lockdown.

The series will continue on a weekly basis “until either the restrictions resulting from [the] current situation are eased, or we run out of shows.”

The band’s Ed O’Brien also recently revealed that the band were discussing plans to tour in 2021 before the virus hit, with touring plans for himself and Yorke now likely to run into next year, affecting any potential Radiohead comeback.

The post Thom Yorke to debut new song ‘Plasticine Figures’ on Fallon tonight appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.