Search

Discover

NEWS

Dave Grohl says BBC Radio 1’s ‘Times Like These’ charity cover made him “fight back tears”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • April 30, 2020

The star-studded cover by the 'Live Lounge Allstars' is raising money for Children in Need and Comic Relief

Dave Grohl has spoken out on the star-studded BBC Radio 1-organised cover of Foo Fighters‘ ‘Times Like These’, saying that he “had to fight back tears” when he first learned about the charity campaign.

Released last week, the cover by the ‘Live Lounge Allstars’ saw a host of famous artists all remotely sending in their contributions to form one collaborative version of ‘Times Like These’.

The performance features the likes of Dua Lipa, Biffy Clyro, AJ Tracey, Mabel, Sigrid, Royal Blood and Grohl himself. You can watch BBC Radio 1’s official video for the cover below.

UK proceeds from the song are being split equally between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief, while international proceeds are going towards the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

In a letter addressed to “all of my friends at the BBC”, Grohl reflected on the “incredible honour” of having ‘Times Like These’ “transformed… for, well, times like these.”

“The response has been incredible and I wanted to thank you all for your support,” he wrote. “When my manager first called and explained the project to me, I literally had to fight back tears – that’s how flattered I was that the BBC would consider one of my songs for such an important cause.”

Grohl continued: “To all those amazing artists who took the time to learn and sing the words that I scribbled on a bit of hotel stationery nearly 20 years ago – I am beyond humbled. You have no idea.

“I hope this new version of the song helps lift people’s spirits a little, and that the proceeds we’re donating to Comic Relief and Children In Need reach as many people affected by COVID-19 as possible.

“Thanks again, for giving me the chance to be a part of something so much bigger. I look forward to the day that we’ll all be back in a muddy field again, singing our hearts out together.

“It’s times like these we learn to live again…”

You can find out more about the charity cover and how to donate here.

The ‘Times Like These’ cover is in a tightly-contested battle with The Weeknd‘s ‘Blinding Lights’ for this week’s UK Number One spot, with the result set to be announced tomorrow (May 1).

The Official Charts Company‘s latest data has revealed that The Weeknd is just 1,100 copies ahead of the ‘Times Like These’ cover at the top of the charts.

The post Dave Grohl says BBC Radio 1’s ‘Times Like These’ charity cover made him “fight back tears” appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 3 6
  1. LarisaMiss
    Larisaa Hi .. 💋 do you mind being mast︆︆urbated together? 💥💦 write me here ==>> gg.gg/icifg
    ...show more
  2. dirdozudra
    dirdozudra Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks......www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. dirdozudra
    dirdozudra Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks......www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  4. SelenaGoog20
    SelenaVery Is your dic︆︆k free today? 💚 My pus︆︆sy yes💋 Wr︆︆ite me here and better call =>>> gg.gg/icifg
    ...show more
  5. nokecod899
    nokecod Amazon Provide You a Special Discount Upto 70% ..... amzn.to/30DLN0D
    ...show more
  6. Mehedi_raton
    Mehedi I will publish different bookmarking sites like facebook, tumblr, digo, strumbleupon and many more etc sites. tiny.cc/sti8jz
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.