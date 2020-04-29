Search

BTS share trailer for ‘Break The Silence’ docuseries

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Caleb Triscari • April 29, 2020

The docuseries premieres in May

BTS have shared the trailer for their Break The Silence docuseries, shortly after they were forced to postpone their world tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The forthcoming docuseries was first announced on April 21 and follows the K-Pop group through their 2018 ‘Love Yourself’ tour and their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour extension in 2019. The series will premiere through the WeVerse app on May 12 and is available to preorder now.

Watch the trailer for Break The Silence below.

BTS postponed the entirety of their ‘Map Of The Soul’ tour yesterday (April 28) due to the coronavirus. In a statement, Live Nation said: “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing government advisories on mass gatherings, BTS ‘Map Of The Soul’ Tour – Europe has been postponed. Our highest priority remains the safety of our artists and fans as well as the global community.”

“We ask for your generous understanding that this decision has been made in consideration of the safety and health of everyone involved. We look forward to seeing you all in future.”

The band’s label, Big Hit Entertainment, added that “it is impossible at this time to predict when the first performance marking the start of the tour will be able to begin. Therefore we have made the difficult decision to suspend the previously-announced tour schedule and develop a new schedule.”

Earlier this month, BTS said they would share the album-making process of their most recent record, ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, as they start working on the follow-up.

The LP was released in February and given a four-star review by NME, saying it’s a record “full of big ideas, strong conviction and unguarded emotion”.

