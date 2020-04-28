Watch Beck cover Chris Bell’s ‘I Am The Cosmos’ while in self-isolation

Beck has shared his acoustic cover of Chris Bell’s ‘I Am The Cosmos’ — watch his self-isolation rendition of the track below.

The Bell cover makes Beck the latest big-name musician to start recording performance videos while at home during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Taking on the title track from Bell’s posthumous 1992 album ‘I Am The Cosmos’ — which was recorded before the former Big Star musician’s death in 1978 — Beck delivered an abridged version of the song for his self-isolation cover. You can watch his performance below.

Beck has covered ‘I Am The Cosmos’ in the past, including one occasion in 2013 where he teamed up with Wilco to perform the track.

A star-studded Prince tribute show which Beck took part in earlier this year finally aired in the US last week.

The celebratory concert, titled ‘Let’s Go Crazy: A Grammys Salute To Prince’, was recorded back in January and featured the likes of Foo Fighters, John Legend and Mavis Staples.

Reviewing the show when it was recorded live in January, NME called the evening a “hit-and-miss endurance test,” adding: “In the end the show was more respectful than incendiary. Nobody pulled off anything near like what happened during ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ sixteen years ago. A reminder, if it was necessary, that there’ll never be anyone else quite like Prince.”

