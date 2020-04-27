Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Miley Cyrus cover Pink Floyd by her campfire for ‘Saturday Night Live’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Patrick Clarke • April 27, 2020

She was introduced by Brad Pitt

Miley Cyrus has taken on Pink Floyd‘s 1975 classic ‘Wish You Were Here’ for a performance on Saturday Night Live‘s latest ‘At Home’ episode.

The singer performed from beside a campfire bathed in dramatic red lighting and was introduced by Brad Pitt. You can watch her performance below.

Pitt also appeared in a sketch as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the USA’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a prominent member of Donald Trump’s COVID-19 task force.

Elsewhere in the episode, Pete Davidson teamed up with Adam Sandler for a song entitled ‘Stuck In The House’.

Last night’s show was the second ‘At Home’ edition of the longstanding American sketch show, with the first featuring Coldplay‘s Chris Martin covering ‘Shelter From The Storm’ by Bob Dylan.

Hosted by Tom Hanks in his first public appearance since his coronavirus diagnosis, the first episode also saw Davidson performing two more satirical musical numbers, ‘Drake Song’ and ‘Andre 2000’.

Last month, meanwhile, Cyrus launched a new online talk show ‘Bright Minded’ to keep fans entertained during lockdown, and used it to discuss her relationship with Christianity.

Speaking with Haley Bieber, her guest on the show, Cyrus said that she had left the church after seeing gay friends sent to conversion therapy.

Pink Floyd, meanwhile, are regularly uploading full live performances from across their lengthy career to YouTube. They began with 1994’s legendary show ‘Pulse’, which appeared online on April 17.

The post Watch Miley Cyrus cover Pink Floyd by her campfire for ‘Saturday Night Live’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

4 2 7
  1. Emma675
    Emma I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money. Join this link posting job now and start earning without investment or selling anything. Follow the instructions here………… WWW.WORK75.COM
    ...show more
  2. sulmizusta
    sulmizusta they have a clear agenda, the guys who took the CDC and NIH to court over vaccines didnt get murdered for no reason, almost all of the west didnt approve a brand new radiowave technology even though they did 0 studies on it (the FCC president and the president of the company that runs europe ’s telecommuncations industry both admitted that) for no reason ..RICHFLY2.COM
    ...show more
  3. GlennBWilkinson
    tamoge I am creating an honest regular payment from home $1200-$2500/week , that is wonderful, beneath a year past i used to be idle in a very frightful economy. I give thanks God daily i used to be endowed these directions and currently it's my duty to pay it forward and share it with everybody, Here.............  www.hitprofit1.com
    ...show more
  4. Lathand
    AndrewAYoder ★Makes $130 to $160 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home.I am a daily student and online work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time.Everybody will do that job and makes extra cash by simply open this link. ...:)HERE→→→→→→  www.paidjob1.com
    ...show more
  5. EmilieLolita
    Emilie Hi..Have you ever tried Virtu︆︆al sex?💋 Let’s give each other plea︆︆sure tonight! 💚💚 Cl︆︆ick the link ==>> v.ht/Stl9
    ...show more
  6. oyuossaf390
    oyuossaf khan I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing.............► www.work46.com
    ...show more
  7. SelenaGoog20
    SelenaVery ★★ Spend the night with me and you just stay happy! ➤➤ I am wait︆︆ing for you here ==>> gg.gg/i6mco
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.