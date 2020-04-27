Search

Travis Scott breaks ‘Fortnite’ streaming record with virtual ‘Astronomical’ show

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • April 27, 2020

The "musical journey" featured the premiere of the rapper's latest collaboration with Kid Cudi

Travis Scott‘s virtual ‘Astronomical’ show broke Fortnite‘s streaming records over the weekend.

The online game hosted the rapper’s latest “musical journey” between Thursday and Saturday (April 23-25), during which he premiered his brand new collaboration with Kid Cudi, ‘The Scotts’.

Described as “an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite“, the ‘Astronomical’ show helped break Fortnite‘s existing streaming record as over 12.3 million concurrent players participated in the online event.

The previous record was held by EDM artist Marshmello, whose February 2019 set in Fortnite attracted 10.7 million players.

In addition to ‘Astronomical’, Scott was also added in virtual form to Fortnite as part of the game’s ‘ Icon Series’. Players could get access to the rapper’s Outfits, Emotes and more through the partnership.

Last week, Christine and The Queens covered Scott’s single ‘Highest In The Room’. The rendition saw Christine converting Scott’s lyrics into French during the latter part of the cover.

The French artist has been keeping busy during isolation, participating in nightly livestreamsperforming covers and writing her third album all from home.

