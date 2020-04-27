Search

Post Malone gives fans update on his next album

April 27, 2020

"I'm really fucking excited for it"

Post Malone has given fans an update on his next album, the follow-up to last year’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’.

At the weekend, Posty hosted a Nirvana tribute livestream on YouTube in aid of The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organisation (WHO).

During the set, which saw the ‘White Iverson’ hitmaker joined by Blink-182’s Travis Barker on drums, Brian Lee on bass and Nick Mac on guitar, he offered an update on his next album.

“We’ve just been kinda fucking sitting around the house and working on this new album I got coming for y’all, I’m really fucking excited for it,” he said, in between performances of ‘Come As You Are’ and ‘Lounge Act’.

He added: “Trying to put it out as soon as I fucking can, I’m really proud of the music that we’re making, and I’m having a lot of fucking fun.”

Watch Post Malone’s Nirvana tribute below:

Prior to Posty’s performance, Kurt Cobain’s widow and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love gave her approval to his Nirvana tribute.

Providing her support, Love shared a screenshot of NME’s original news article about Malone’s plans for the event, writing: “Thank you @PostMalone @Who (worldhealthorganization) & @Google who will match 5 million $ in donations.”

Post Malone has frequently expressed his love for Kurt Cobain’s band. Back in 2016, he covered ‘Nevermind’ track ‘Lithium’ during a Coachella performance.

Last month, Dave Grohl opened up about how the legacy of Nirvana fed into the destiny of Foo Fighters.

The Foos frontman formed the rock group in 1995, after Nirvana disbanded in the wake of  Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994.

Grohl – who played drums in Nirvana – says he was never concerned about the negative backlash he received from the group’s fans, and instead channelled their frustrations for motivation.

