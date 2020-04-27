Search

Chance The Rapper joins forces with Lil Wayne and Young Thug on new track

He debuted the untitled offering on his Instagram page.

Chance The Rapper has joined forces with Lil Wayne and Young Thug on a new untitled track.

The Chicago rapper has been sharing new material on his Instagram page over the last week, and debuted the star-studded offering on his page yesterday (April 26).

On the track, Chance is heard boasting about his own walk-in closet, while Wayne raps: “My main bitch say she feelin’ secondary/ Love, you worry ’bout yourself and not the other bitch I’m tellin’”.

Instead of titling the song, Chance wrote: “Instagram song 8.” It follows on from other offerings from the rapper over the last week, including tracks with Canadian singer Daniel Caesar.

 
 
 
Lil Wayne, meanwhile, released his latest album ‘Funeral’ earlier this year, after heading out on a co-headline US tour alongside pop-punk heroes Blink-182.

In a three-star review of ‘Funeral’NME said: “Some may call the playful immaturity a weakness, but the most successful moments of ‘Funeral’ see Lil Wayne leaning into being a big kid. You should let Wayne be Wayne and enjoy the ride, but just make sure you brace yourself for a few uncomfortable bumps along the way.”

2 Chainz recently said that he and Lil Wayne are also set to release a new collaborative album this year.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Chainz revealed that the pair will share a sequel to their full-length collaborative album ‘ColleGrove’, which arrived in 2016.

