Watch Jerry Seinfeld return to stand-up after 22 years for Netflix comedy special

Jerry Seinfeld is returning to our screens to lighten the mood amid the coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

On Thursday (April 24), Netflix released a trailer for the comedy legend’s forthcoming original stand-up special, 23 Hours to Kill, his first after a 22-year break.

The show features bits satirizing classic James Bond films and is set to be released next month.

The trailer begins with the star chained to a table, a laser inching its way toward his crotch and the cameras then cut to Seinfeld, wearing in a black suit, onstage at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, where the special was recorded.

He asked in the teaser: “Who designed the bathroom stall with the under-display viewing window, so we can all see the lifeless, collapsed pant legs and tragic little shoe fronts that are just barely poking out from underneath the impotent belt lying helpless?

“How much more money is it to bring this wall down another foot?”

According to Netflix, the Seinfeld star will also tackle “talking vs. texting, bad buffets vs. so-called ‘great’ restaurants and the magic of Pop Tarts” in the comedy special.

Seinfeld’s new show follows the news that his most famous output, self-titled ’90s cult sitcom Seinfeld, will also be coming to Netflix.

All nine seasons and 180 episodes of the Emmy award winning sitcom will appear on the streaming service as of 2021.

A number of virtual comedy events have been set up amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle and more appeared on a fundraiser called Def Comedy Jam, with 100 percent of the profits going to essential workers and people in underprivileged communities, the focus being on Queens, Brooklyn and Philadelphia’s Logan area.

A new fund was launched last month to support up-and-coming comedians affected by the coronavirus crisis and raised £50,000 within its first day. Dawn French, Adam Kay, Robert Webb, Sara Pascoe, Al Murray and Lee Mack have all publicly donated to the fund.

