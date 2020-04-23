Search

Discover

NEWS

New Whitney Houston biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ announced

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • April 23, 2020

The film will be produced by Clive Davis and directed by Stella Maghie in association with Houston's estate

Whitney Houston‘s estate has announced a new biopic of the late singer.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody will be produced by Clive Davis and directed by Stella Maghie, and becomes the first official film to be released about the late singer.

According to a press release, the new film arrives after David approached producer and screenwriter Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody) with the idea to make a film about Houston, who died aged 48 in 2012.

“From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told,” Davis said of the new project.

“I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no holds barred, musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.”

Whitney Houston, 2004

Since the singer’s death, a 2018 documentary called Whitney has been released, alongside an unauthorized 2015 biopic.

Earlier this year, a Whitney Houston hologram live tour came to the UK. Reviewing the tour’s stop in Manchester, NME called it “2020’s most controversial gig,” adding: “This evening may be well-intentioned, and doesn’t feel entirely like the cynical cash cow some have presented it as, but it’s worth wondering whether a woman who seemed to have so little control over her life is facing a similar challenge in death.”

Houston is set to be inducted into 2020’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, which will take place in November.

The ceremony was due to take place on May 2 but was pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak..

The post New Whitney Houston biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ announced appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 3 6
  1. loxofil248
    loxofil248 My neighbor’s mom makes $72 every hour on the laptop. She has been fired for ten months but last month her payment was $16676 just working on the laptop for a few hours. See more here,--------------> www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  2. loxofil248
    loxofil248 My neighbor’s mom makes $72 every hour on the laptop. She has been fired for ten months but last month her payment was $16676 just working on the laptop for a few hours. See more here,--------------> www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  3. nancysanms
    nancysanms ╚»💋🎁 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨!! 𝐋𝐞𝐭'𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐤𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐞 👉 B35.Cm 👈 𝐌𝐲 𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐢𝐬 🎀TootsieXxx🎀."
    ...show more
  4. nelibak5
    nelibak [FOR USA] ★Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously 1500 Dollars Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet… Click HERE……­­.Www.Jobs222.Com
    ...show more
  5. juliannguyen
    juliannguyen «🔥🎁 𝓗𝓲 𝓰𝓾𝔂𝓼!! 𝓘 𝓰𝓸𝓽 𝓪 𝓽𝓪𝓽𝓽𝓸𝓸 𝓲𝓷 𝓪𝓷 𝓲𝓷𝓽𝓲𝓶𝓪𝓽𝓮 𝓹𝓵𝓪𝓬𝓮. 𝓟𝓵𝓮𝓪𝓼𝓮 𝓻𝓪𝓽𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮 👉 B35.Cm 👈 𝓘𝓯 𝔂𝓸𝓾 𝓵𝓲𝓴𝓮, 𝔀𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓮 𝓲𝓷 𝓪 𝓹𝓮𝓻𝓼𝓸𝓷𝓪𝓵 𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓴𝓷𝓪𝓶𝓮 🎈PrincesaPussy🎈."
    ...show more
  6. ChristopherMGibson
    ChristopherMGibson [FOR USA] ★Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously 1500 Dollars Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet… Click HERE……www.money87.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.