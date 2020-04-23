Search

Lady Gaga confirms ‘Chromatica’ tracklist with features by Ariana Grande, Elton John and BLACKPINK

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Josh Martin • April 23, 2020

She confirmed the tracklist after it had leaked the day of

Lady Gaga has confirmed a leaked tracklist for her new album ‘Chromatica’, detailing some star-studded features from the likes of Ariana Grande and Elton John. See the full tracklist below.

Gaga posted an image revealing the official tracklist to Twitter on Wednesday (April 22), after a similar image was circulated earlier that day. The leaked image had come from screenshots of the album’s pre-order page on the retailer Target’s website, which was accidentally posted early.

‘Chromatica’ will have 16 songs, with features from Grande on ‘Rain on Me’, John on ‘Sine From Above’ and K-Pop stars BLACKPINK on ‘Sour Candy’. The collaboration with Grande confirms fan speculation that sparked in March after Grande wished Gaga a happy birthday on Instagram.

The leaked version of the tracklist also featured a bonus track, ‘Love Me Right’, a remix of ‘Stupid Love’ and ‘1000 Doves’ piano demo – which do not appear on the official tracklist Gaga posted.

It marks the third major leak in Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ album rollout, after the album’s only single to date, ‘Stupid Love’, leaked a month in advance, and the album cover was posted to Czech music website CD Hudba before Gaga could release it herself.

Gaga has postponed the release of ‘Chromatica’ from its initial date of April 10, but there has still been no word on a new release date.

Last weekend, Gaga curated a star-studded benefit livestream concert, One World: Together At Home, which raised almost $128 million for healthcare workers in their ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ tracklist is:

  1. ‘Chromatica I’
  2. ‘Alice’
  3. ‘Stupid Love’
  4. ‘Rain On Me’ (ft. Ariana Grande)
  5. ‘Free Woman’
  6. ‘Fun Tonight’
  7. ‘Chromatica II’
  8. ‘911’
  9. ‘Plastic Doll’
  10. ‘Sour Candy’ (ft. BLACKPINK)
  11. ‘Enigma’
  12. ‘Replay’
  13. ‘Chromatica III’
  14. ‘Sine From Above’ (ft. Elton John)
  15. ‘1000 Doves’
  16. ‘Babylon’ 

