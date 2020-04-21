Search

Watch Queen and Adam Lambert perform ‘We Are The Champions’ from isolation

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Anna Rose • April 21, 2020

Shared via Brian May's Instagram account

Queen and Adam Lambert have released a very special performance of the band’s 1977 classic ‘We Are The Champions’, filmed from isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The special performance was recorded from each member’s respective home and shared by guitarist Brian May to his Instagram. Watch the video below:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

– this version is for those of you who like things to be the right way up ! Bri

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on

The split-screen clip, featuring May, Lambert and drummer Roger Taylor, included a change to the “we” pronoun to “you” in an apparent nod to solidarity as people across the world continue to maintain isolation.

The trio first shared a stage during a May 2009 episode of American Idol, in which Lambert was a contestant, performing the song. Queen with Adam Lambert have since gone on to perform on several global stadium tours as well as countless festivals worldwide.

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak in the UK, May has spoken out regarding the deaths of NHS workers on the frontline, calling them a “national tragedy and disgrace”. May also slammed the UK government’s response to the coronavirus after it was reported that supplies of protective equipment for support workers are running low.

May, a vegan since January, also blamed the consumption of meat for the pandemic, telling NME, “If you want to get deep into it, I think we should be looking again at whether we should be eating animals.”

