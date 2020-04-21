Search

Discover

NEWS

James Blake announces new single ‘You’re Too Precious’, out this Friday

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • April 21, 2020

It's his first new material since 2019 LP 'Assume Form'

James Blake has announced that he’s set to release a new single called ‘You’re Too Precious’ this week.

The song, Blake’s first new material since his 2019 LP ‘Assume Form’, will come out on Friday (April 24).

The singer revealed the news on an Instagram Live Q&A last night (April 20), sharing a short snippet of the song, and then formally announcing its release on social media shortly afterwards.

See the announcement of ‘You’re Too Precious’, which Blake has been teasing since last October, below.

Talking about ‘You’re Too Precious’ back in 2019, Blake called the track a love song that’s about “wanting to take a little bit of someone’s load and just loving that person”.

The track will follow fourth album ‘Assume Form’, which NME gave a five-star review upon its release, writing: “Proof that James Blake is one of the world’s greatest producers, this loved-up fourth record, featuring Andre 3000 and Travis Scott, sees him finally in control as a brilliant songwriter and emotive lyricist.”

Blake has been hosting a number of Instagram Live sessions across the lockdown period. In previous editions, he’s performed a host of covers including versions of Radiohead’s ‘No Surprises’, Frank Ocean‘s ‘Godspeed’, Billie Eilish‘s ‘When The Party’s Over’ and Joni Mitchell track ‘A Case Of You’.

James Blake has cancelled his upcoming European tour due to the escalating coronavirus crisis.

Keep up to date with every cancelled and postponed gig, tour and festival due to the pandemic here.

The post James Blake announces new single ‘You’re Too Precious’, out this Friday appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

1 1 7
  1. EmilieLolita
    Emilie Hi..I was a💥💦 really bad..girl. 💋Pun︆︆ish me with your d︆︆ick in 💥💦 my m︆︆outh!! >> aww.su/LJEcz
    ...show more
  2. tohawix108
    tohawix It is the need of hour to stay at home avoid corona virus, but do not sit idol and work online and make full use of this hostage period. I am making $75 per hour on my laptop. Here is link to work no instant expense join for free for more detail .....www.mywork5.com
    ...show more
  3. jullie_123
    jullie_123 Apply Today & start Earning Money. Work At Your Own Time ·No Registration Fees. Flexibility of Time Slots. Thousands of Projects. No Registration Charges. Good Incentives & Rewards. Just Visit............................... www.work75.com
    ...show more
  4. SelenaGoog20
    SelenaVery I love SE︆︆X and I love to SU︆︆CK.💥💦 If you want me, write to me on my li︆︆nk and we'll talk about our meeting==>> cutt.ly/UtbDorw
    ...show more
  5. nancysanms
    nancysanms ╚»💝🍒 Hello!! I am in a good mood today Who first comes in - sees my pussy Sign in 👉 b35.cm 👈 ."
    ...show more
  6. PauletteCAlejandre
    PauletteCAlejandre Apply Today & start Earning Money. Work At Your Own Time ·No Registration Fees. Flexibility of Time Slots. Thousands of Projects. No Registration Charges. Good Incentives & Rewards. Just Visit........................ www.money87.com
    ...show more
  7. PauletteCAlejandre
    PauletteCAlejandre Apply Today & start Earning Money. Work At Your Own Time ·No Registration Fees. Flexibility of Time Slots. Thousands of Projects. No Registration Charges. Good Incentives & Rewards. Just Visit........................ www.money87.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.