Belle & Sebastian collaborate with fans on new film project about isolation

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • April 21, 2020

'Protecting The Hive' will be followed later this week by a work-in-progress demo of a new song

Belle & Sebastian have shared the first half of a new collaborative film project about isolation.

Protecting The Hive was created by the band in conjunction with their fans, who sent in their experiences of self-isolation so far during the coronavirus lockdown.

Today (April 21), the band have shared a new audio-visual piece, narrated by frontman Stuart Murdoch and friend of the band Alessandra Lupo, accompanied by visuals by Kenny MacLeod of Glasgow deserted during lockdown. See it below.

The series will conclude on Friday (April 24), when the band will share audio files of a work-in-progress demo of a new song, which fans will then be invited to build upon and add their own lyrics and ideas.

“Ok, I’ve got an idea,” Murdoch said to fans while announcing the second half of the project. “I come up with lots of tunes but the band aren’t around just now, and I rely on them to turn them into pop. How about we make a tune together using remote technology?

“Send me a few sentences or a paragraph, I’ll try to funnel those words into a song, then I’ll record an acoustic version of it and bounce it back to you. Then it’s up to you to do what you want to do with it! You have GarageBand, Zoom, whatever. A collaboration.

“Someone might be good with tech. Someone might want to sing it. Can you put a rhythm to it? Someone add some organ, some flute! At this point it’s out of my hands.” The parts of the song will be made available to download on Friday.

Last year, Belle & Sebastian contributed the soundtrack to coming-of-age comedy Days of the Bagnold Summer, directed by Simon Bird of Inbetweeners fame.

The post Belle & Sebastian collaborate with fans on new film project about isolation appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

