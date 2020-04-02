Search

Watch Eminem, Snoop Dogg and more star in the first trailer for Netflix's 'LA Originals'

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • April 02, 2020

The documentary film examines the legacy of tattoo artist Mister Cartoon and photographer Estevan Oriol in rap and hip-hop

Eminem and Snoop Dogg are among the high-profile names who star in the new trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary LA Originals — check out the clip below.

Directed by Estevan Oriol and set for release on the streaming service on April 10, LA Originals is billed as “an exploration of the culture and landmarks of the chicano and street art movement that cemented [tattoo artist] Mister Cartoon and [photographer] Oriol’s status as behind-the-scenes hip hop legends”.

A preview clip of LA Originals that’s been released this week features brief snippets of Snoop and Eminem praising and recalling their respective interactions with the duo.

The clip also features appearances by the likes of Dr. Dre, Blink-182 and Cypress Hill. You can watch the trailer for LA Originals below.

Last week, Eminem teamed up with Jessie Reyez for her song ‘Coffin’. The track features on Reyez’s debut album ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’.

Last month, Snoop Dogg revealed that the most valuable lesson he learned from the late rapper Tupac was to develop “a different kind of work ethic” as a musician.

Snoop was a close friend and collaborator with the late rapper, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in September 1996.

