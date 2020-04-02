Kim Kardashian Says Baby No. 5 Is Off the Table After Self-Isolating with Family: It's 'Tough'

During a Tuesday call-in interview to The View from mom Kris Jenner‘s home, Kardashian West opened up about life at home with husband Kanye West and their four children — sons Psalm, 10 months, and Saint, 4, plus daughters Chicago, 2, and North, 6½ — amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Let me say, being at home with four kids — if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It’s really tough,” said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39.

Kardashian West revealed that the family had been spending much of their time watching “every single movie you could possibly imagine,” including ’80s films like Harry and the Hendersons, and focusing on the day-to-day bond that they might not get to experience quite as much because they’re usually traveling a lot more.

But at-home education has proved to be quite the hurdle for the mother of four. “The kids just got on spring break, thank God! Being their teacher, too — my newfound respect for teachers! They deserve so much,” Kardashian West said. “It’s been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids.”

Kardashian West has previously opened up about how much she loves being a mom, but that adding to her household might be a bit much on her plate considering the individual time and attention she wants to give her kids with her already busy schedule.

“I just can’t do more ’cause I really want to go to [law] school and I really want to do all this stuff. … I could do two more, but I just don’t think I should,” the SKIMS designer said on Laura Wasser’s All’s Fair podcast in February. “I’d have to go through [in vitro fertilization]. I’m gonna turn 40 — I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four’s good.”

“If anyone can do it, it’s you,” Wasser told her guest. “But again, you also want to be able to pay enough attention to the four you have.”

“That’s the thing — I want to pay attention. I think everyone needs attention,” the KKW Beauty mogul agreed. “And just seeing how my mom is 64 and we still don’t stop bugging her … at [almost] 40, I’m calling her daily, all day.”

Meanwhile, as of Thursday morning, there are at least 214,461 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. — the most worldwide — with at least 4,841 people having died from coronavirus-related illness domestically, according to a New York Times database. Johns Hopkins reports 956,588 confirmed cases globally, with 48,583 deaths.

President Donald Trump recently extended social distancing guidelines to April 30 in an attempt to continue to “slow the spread” of COVID-19 throughout the U.S. He had previously expressed a desire to reopen the country by Easter.

However, Trump, 73, told reporters on Sunday that his Easter comment “was just an aspiration,” adding that he hopes the U.S. will “be well on our way to recovery” by June 1.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.