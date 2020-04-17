Search

Discover

NEWS

Florence + The Machine’s new song ‘Light Of Love’ is a powerful warning against the easy way out

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/El Hunt • April 17, 2020

The single was originally recorded for her 2018 album 'High as Hope', and all proceeds go to the Intensive Care Society

Florence + The Machine’s music is well-suited for giving a shot of optimism in the midst of a crisis. She’s always had an ear for building upwards from small beginnings, transforming ‘Dog Days are Over’ from tinkling piano into a rumbling steam train, and gradually filling an aching, empty void with ‘Hunger’.

With ‘Light Of Love’ – a newly released song that didn’t quite make the final cut for 2018’s ‘High as Hope’ – she’s up to her usual tricks, but heads in a slightly more minimal direction. There’s something restrained about the song’s upward trajectory, and it deliberately never quite reaches heady, saturated heights. Instead, pummelling snares and choral call-and-response give way to a subtler, ponderous petering-out of energy.

Exploring themes that featured heavily on that last album, Welch reflects on the past barriers she held up to keep others at bay, alluding to substance abuse, destructive tendencies and hedonism as a form of escape. And, oh, my little sister, when the drugs were wearing off I climbed into your bed and said, I think I did too much’,she sings, revisiting the subject matter of the ‘High As Hope’ track ‘Grace’.In some ways that was simpler, being too fucked up to see / I didn’t have to wake up to the world that was around me.”

It’s a message that inadvertently resonates; especially now, when ignoring the news and glazing over the daily figures seems far easier than confronting the bleak, devastating reality. Released to raise money for the UK’s Intensive Care Societywho support doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers as they work in hospitals’ ICU departments – ’Light Of Love’ doesn’t quite demand attention in the same way as Florence and the Machine’s most bombastic moments, but it’s a timely reminder of the necessity of facing the truth. “I want to look away,” Welch sings. “I must not look away.”

Confronting darkness head-on is tough, often thankless work. Stumbling forward with your eyes closed feels like the easier option, because it is the easier option. And yet walking “blindly into the dark” is exactly what ‘Light Of Love’ warns against. Within all of us, argues Welch, there’s a burning fire that will guide us through the the other side, where better times with friends and family await.

The post Florence + The Machine’s new song ‘Light Of Love’ is a powerful warning against the easy way out appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 5 5
  1. iniko9
    iniko S­t­a­y. a­t h­o­m­e s­a­f­e a­v­o­i­d. suffering from corona virus but not sit idol. Work online and make full use of this hostage period and get weekly from.>>>>www.mywork5.com
    ...show more
  2. NicoleFetishh
    Nicole You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> gg.gg/hww7u
    ...show more
  3. Garnseys
    Jonathan s The origins of the single are in the late 19th century, when music was distributed on phonograph cylinders that held two to four minutes' worth of audio. These were then superseded by disc phonograph records, which initially also had a short duration of playing time per side www.targetpayandbenefits.us/
    ...show more
  4. wabimih186
    wabimih186 [ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME ] Start making money this time... Spend more time with your family&relative by doing jobs that only require for you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Start bringing up to $65oo to $7ooo a month. I've started this job and earnhandsome income and now i am exchange it with you, so you can do it too. You can check it out here.................www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  5. wabimih186
    wabimih186 [ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME ] Start making money this time... Spend more time with your family&relative by doing jobs that only require for you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Start bringing up to $65oo to $7ooo a month. I've started this job and earnhandsome income and now i am exchange it with you, so you can do it too. You can check it out here.................www.richfly2.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.