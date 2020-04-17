A new series inspired by Stephen King’s ‘The Shining’ is coming to HBO

HBO have announced that a new series called Overlook is on the way — and it’s inspired by Stephen King’s The Shining.

Produced by J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson – head of Bad Robot television – the show is described as “a horror-thriller series that explores the untold stories of the Overlook Hotel, the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction.”

Warner Bros. Television will produce the show and Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will be the global distributor the show.

Other shows also announced by HBO today (April 17) include one set in the DC ‘Justice League Dark’ universe and an original drama, Duster, which Abrams has co-written with The Walking Dead writer LaToya Morgan.

Set in the 1970s American Southwest, Duster “explores the life of a getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate,” according to Variety.

Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max, said: “What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie [McGrath].

“What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic I.P. from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max.”

In other news, Stephen King recently green-lit fans’ suggestion that “Captain Trips”, the nickname for the deadly flu detailed in his novel The Stand, be altered to “Captain Trumps” for the coronavirus pandemic.

The acclaimed writer, who recently saw his book The Outsider adapted for a HBO miniseries, responded to a hashtag on Twitter being circulated among fans.

“Sure, call it Captain Trumps, why not? It fits,” he wrote on Twitter last week (April 9). King is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump.

His Tweet saw the author call out the US president for dismissing the severity of the virus.

“Trump pooh-poohed the coronavirus and now all Americans are paying a price for his laziness and incompetence. My guess is the initial briefings went in one ear and out the other,” he wrote.

