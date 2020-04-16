Never Have I Ever: Netflix Drops Trailer for Mindy Kaling's Coming-of-Age Comedy Series

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy, Never Have I Ever. Premiering April 27, the show is about “the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl,” according to the logline.

It stars newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, “an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.”

In the trailer, Devi decides that this is the year she and her two besties “rebrand” themselves. She also fantasizes about losing her virginity, crushes on a hot older guy and struts down the halls in high heels.

“Guys, sophomore year is going to be our year,” she declares. “I can feel it.”

“We are smart, and idiots are banging all the time,” her friend adds in another scene. “We can learn how to do it, too.”

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer.

Speaking at a Netflix brunch in February, Kaling, 40, said she felt the need to show a different side to the stereotypical teenage nerd, according to Variety.

“Nerds are not only the wallflowers and the quiet ones,” she said. “We’re ambitious, we have obnoxious personalities sometimes, we want to have sex and dreams like all the other kids.”

“I felt lucky to be able to do a show about an Indian nerd who’s also badly behaved … because I’m deeply familiar with it,” she added.

Never Have I Ever premieres April 27 on Netflix.