Disney+ to Debut The Mandalorian Docuseries on 'Star Wars Day' Next Month

By PEOPLE/Eric Todisco • April 16, 2020

Life as a Star Wars fan is about to get even better.

On May 4th — universally known as “Star Wars Day” — Disney+ will drop an eight-episode docuseries about the inner workings of the streamer’s hit series The Mandalorian.

The docuseries, titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, will be hosted by Mandalorian creator and executive producer Jon Favreau. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live-action series, and each episode will focus on a “different facet” of the show, according to Lucasfilm.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout season one,” Favreau said in a statement Wednesday. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

The docuseries will debut on May 4, with subsequent episodes dropping every Friday until the end of June.

RELATED: Jon Favreau Announces The Mandalorian Season 2 Release on Disney+ and Teases New Character

The Mandalorian‘s first season was released on Disney+ between November and December to rave reviews from critics. Plus, the show’s breakout star, dubbed “Baby Yoda” by fans, shot to internet fame as the subject of many popular memes.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow and Omid Abtahi.

On the same day of the first season’s finale in December, Favreau, 53, confirmed on Twitter that the show’s second season would be coming in Fall 2020.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian debuts May 4 on Disney+.

