Chris Hemsworth Seemingly References Liam's Split from Miley Cyrus: 'We Got Him Out of Malibu'

The actor gave an update on Liam Hemsworth‘s health routine now that he’s back in their home country — and showing off his muscles on magazine covers.

“I think he’s done it,” Chris, 36, recently told Australia’s News.com.au of Liam, 30, passing him as the fittest brother. “Did you see the Men’s Health cover? I thought, ‘Not bad kid. Not bad.’ He’s out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing.”

“It’s Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!” Chris added, seemingly referencing his brother’s split from Miley Cyrus after 10 years together and 8 months of marriage.

Cyrus and Liam lived in Malibu together, with Cyrus even writing her hit song “Malibu” about their romance.

After their August 2019 split, Cyrus wrote the song “Slide Away” which also referenced her “house in the hills” while missing the “harbor lights” of Australia. Cyrus also wrote about Liam going “back to the ocean” while she goes “back to the city lights.”

Liam and Cyrus’ divorce was finalized in January.

Liam has been seen hitting the waves frequently ever since their split, often surfing with Chris or with his new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 21.

“Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the duo, adding that they were “getting serious.”

In the Men’s Health Australia cover, Liam opened up about his toned physique and his motivation behind exercising.

“This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me,” Hemsworth told the magazine.

When asked if his focus has been on “rebuilding,” Hemsworth laughed and said, “Yeah, that’s a good way to put it.”

Last November, Chris’s wife Elsa Pataky also commented on how her brother-in-law was holding up after the split.

“My brother in law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated 10 years, he’s discouraged … but he’s taking it well,” the actress and Women’s Secret ambassador said, according to Hola!

“He’s a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more,” she added.

Pataky said Liam has been leaning on his family — specifically her husband — as he gets back on his feet.

“Family is always there to protect you. He and his brother are so close and he’s really been there for him to give him the strength he needs,” she reassured to reporters.