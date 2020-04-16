Search

Discover

NEWS

Chris Hemsworth Seemingly References Liam's Split from Miley Cyrus: 'We Got Him Out of Malibu'

Getty
By PEOPLE/Ale Russian • April 16, 2020

Chris Hemsworth is pretty glad to have his little brother back in Australia.

The actor gave an update on Liam Hemsworth‘s health routine now that he’s back in their home country — and showing off his muscles on magazine covers.

“I think he’s done it,” Chris, 36, recently told Australia’s News.com.au of Liam, 30, passing him as the fittest brother. “Did you see the Men’s Health cover? I thought, ‘Not bad kid. Not bad.’ He’s out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing.”

“It’s Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!” Chris added, seemingly referencing his brother’s split from Miley Cyrus after 10 years together and 8 months of marriage.

RELATED: Elsa Pataky Says Liam Hemsworth ‘Deserves Much More’ in the Wake of His Split from Miley Cyrus

Cyrus and Liam lived in Malibu together, with Cyrus even writing her hit song “Malibu” about their romance.

After their August 2019 split, Cyrus wrote the song “Slide Away” which also referenced her “house in the hills” while missing the “harbor lights” of Australia. Cyrus also wrote about Liam going “back to the ocean” while she goes “back to the city lights.”

Liam and Cyrus’ divorce was finalized in January.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make Their Split Instagram Official by Hitting Unfollow

Liam has been seen hitting the waves frequently ever since their split, often surfing with Chris or with his new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 21.

“Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the duo, adding that they were “getting serious.”

In the Men’s Health Australia cover, Liam opened up about his toned physique and his motivation behind exercising.

“This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me,” Hemsworth told the magazine.

When asked if his focus has been on “rebuilding,” Hemsworth laughed and said, “Yeah, that’s a good way to put it.”

RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Says He’s Been Relying on Exercise to ‘Stay Balanced’ in Wake of Miley Cyrus Split

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

Last November, Chris’s wife Elsa Pataky also commented on how her brother-in-law was holding up after the split.

“My brother in law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated 10 years, he’s discouraged … but he’s taking it well,” the actress and Women’s Secret ambassador said, according to Hola!

“He’s a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more,” she added.

Pataky said Liam has been leaning on his family — specifically her husband — as he gets back on his feet.

“Family is always there to protect you. He and his brother are so close and he’s really been there for him to give him the strength he needs,” she reassured to reporters.

5 10 14
Load more comments
  1. ferchu333
    FERNANDO Clinica de fisioterapia en Santander con el mejor servicio de Osteopatíafisioterapiasantander.vip/
    ...show more
  2. sillymemes0
    SillyMemes Just made a Youtube channel so that I can help my parents with the money. Still stuck on quarantine and had to do something. My dad still hasn't gotten his salary. My mom keeps on baking until she gets tired. I uploaded my very first video and going to ask a favor here. To help me out with subscribing and watching my content. Still a beginner in Youtube. I just decided to make one now cuz I really want to help out my parents. It would really mean a lot to not only me but to my family. I will also call out your names in the next video. Thank you for reading. www.youtube.com/channel/UCPc7w5AtjfNShdwBA27LzHQ
    ...show more
  3. jullie_123
    jullie_123 my best friend's step-mother makes $63/hr on the internet. She has been fired for ten months but last month her pay was $18145 just working on the internet for a few hours. blog link.................................. www.work46.com
    ...show more
  4. jbilal
    jbilal My neighbor’s mom makes $72 every hour on the laptop. She has been fired for ten months but last month her payment was $16676 just working on the laptop for a few hours. See more here,--------------> www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  5. NicoleFetishh
    Nicole Hey I am a 💚nym︆︆pho 💋and I get turned on guys who I know little ...💋Oh .. I'm wai︆︆ting >> gg.gg/hww7u
    ...show more
  6. NicoleFetishh
    Nicole Hey I am a 💚nym︆︆pho 💋and I get turned on guys who I know little ...💋Oh .. I'm wai︆︆ting >> gg.gg/hww7u
    ...show more
  7. melisa4933
    melisawright hey im new here can someone take me around
    ...show more
  8. jeebika11-22.tct
    Jeebika earn money per day 250$ bit.ly/3ckriuC
    ...show more
  9. wabimih186
    wabimih186 [ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME ] Start making money this time... Spend more time with your family&relative by doing jobs that only require for you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Start bringing up to $65oo to $7ooo a month. I've started this job and earnhandsome income and now i am exchange it with you, so you can do it too. You can check it out here.................www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  10. wabimih186
    wabimih186 [ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME ] Start making money this time... Spend more time with your family&relative by doing jobs that only require for you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Start bringing up to $65oo to $7ooo a month. I've started this job and earnhandsome income and now i am exchange it with you, so you can do it too. You can check it out here.................www.richfly2.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.