Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Daughter Luna's 4th Birthday: 'Queen of Our Household'

On Tuesday, the couple rang in their little girl’s 4th birthday with sweet social media tributes and a family celebration as they continue to practice social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Sharing a photo of Luna wearing a large gold crown on Instagram, Teigen, 34, wrote in the caption, “happy 4th birthday to the queen of our household. I could have never prayed for a better little being.”

Meanwhile, Legend, 41, posted a slideshow of his daughter on his own Instagram, writing, “Happy 4th birthday to our beautiful Luna! I’m so happy I get to be your father, teacher, friend. 💗💗💗💗💗💗”

RELATED: How John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have Been Keeping Themselves (and Us!) Entertained While Social Distancing

“Luna’s living her best birthday life,” the “All of Me” singer added in another post. “Mommy decorated. No preschool friends were able to come, but they sent video messages and she was thrilled. Good memories for her during this strange time.”

As documented in Teigen’s Instagram Story Tuesday morning, Luna began her special day with her “first breakfast in bed,” which included a waffle, blueberries, raspberries and fruit juice in a champagne glass.

“Luna, is this your first breakfast in bed?” Teigen asked her daughter in one video. “Amazing! Here’s to many more.”

In another clip, Luna can be seen enjoying her morning meal in her Disney princess pajamas as she sweetly coos, “Thank you, three! You’ve been good to me.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Trades Homemade Banana Bread for Lettuce with Twitter Fan—While Practicing Social Distancing

Later on, Luna celebrated with three different birthday cakes from family and friends.

Teigen showed off the sweet confections on her Instagram Story. After the family sang “Happy Birthday” to Luna, the model shared a close-up of each cake, telling fans that one was send from hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband Mike Rosenthal.

“This one is from Jen Atkin and Mike Rosenthal,” Teigen said in one clip, panning to a sheet cake featuring four nail polish bottle figures. She then pointed the camera to an elaborate cake adorned with icing flowers and macarons. “This one is from mommy.”

“May I have the red one?” Luna asked, gesturing to the nail polish design on one cake.

“Oh, you want to eat the red one? Okay!” Legend responded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Last week, Teigen and Legend — who are also proud parents to son Miles Theodore, 1 — opened up about the “ups and downs” of social distancing as a family on Ellen DeGeneres‘ new at-home edition of her talk show.

“This is honestly unreal,” said Teigen, appearing via video from their rented beach-side home in California. “It’s just been an unreal, surreal experience for our family and everyone out there. So it’s just been crazy.”

While the family has been filling their time with fun activities, silly social media stints, at-home concerts, and more, the married pair admitted that the time indoors has taken a slight toll.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Admit Staying at Home Is ‘Definitely Getting to Us a Little Bit’

“It was definitely getting to us a little bit,” Teigen admitted. “We became more emotional about it, it just became a little real. It happened really fast … it’s fun to be able to be light-hearted and make jokes and try to make people happy and laugh about it, but then it really hits you and you go through these ups and downs. What we’re going through right now is unprecedented.”

“Everybody’s trying to figure out how to get through this,” added Legend. “A lot of folks are out of work right now, a lot of folks are struggling and just trying to figure out how to take care of their family. We all have older relatives who we’re all worried about because it hits them a little harder, so we all have to stay in touch with them.”