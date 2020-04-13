Pitbull Releases Uplifting New Single and Donates Proceeds to Coronavirus Relief

On Monday, Pitbull released his latest song, “I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem),” a track with a powerful and uplifting message amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“You know what spreads faster than any virus? Is fear / And when it comes to fear, you can either forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise,” he raps in the opening of the track. “Let me tell you what I believe / I believe we will face everything and rise.”

Later on in the song, Pitbull, 39, raps, “It’s not how you fall / It’s how you get back up / And what don’t kill us make us stronger / Boy, bet that up.”

“Take a swing at us / You better hit hard / Because when we swing back / It’s like, oh God!” he continued.

Throughout the song’s chorus, Pitbull leads the popular chant commonly performed at sporting events, “I believe that we will win!”

The rapper teased the song last month with a short clip and shared a message for his fans. “Let’s show the world how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause – that’s called life (I Believe That We Will Win),” he wrote at the time.

According to one of his posts, all proceeds from his new song will be donated to various charities around the world to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

The artist has yet to release a music video for the new single, but called on healthcare workers, parents, students and any of his fans around the world to be a part of the video.

“We believe that we can overcome. We are calling all students, medical workers, first responders, parents, grandparents, everyone from all over the world to be a part of Pitbull’s video anthem,” his post shared, asking eager fans to submit a video of themselves dancing and singing along to the track.

It’s not clear when that music video will be released. “I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem)” is available for purchase or streaming here.

