Director James Gunn Says There’s 'No Plans' to Delay Suicide Squad 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3

director James Gunn is promising that two of his highly anticipated films are scheduled to be released on time.

Gunn, 53, said on Twitter Sunday that The Suicide Squad, a sequel to the 2016 film, is moving along as planned for its release on August 6, 2021.

“Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move,” Gunn said. “We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine.”

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

In another tweet, Gunn shared the same update for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which does not yet have a release date.

“Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus,” he said.

Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

RELATED: James Gunn Celebrates Wrapping The Suicide Squad with Huge Cast Photo and Emotional Note

The Suicide Squad, a Warner Bros. film, features returning cast members Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis, with newcomers John Cena, Pete Davidson, Idris Elba, and more. Filming wrapped in early March.

Gunn was originally fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by Disney after past controversial tweets resurfaced, but was eventually rehired after stars Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Dave Bautista wrote an open letter defending Gunn. He agreed to shoot the film after completing The Suicide Squad.

RELATED: Every Major Movie Delayed by the Coronavirus Pandemic: From Top Gun 2 to Captain Marvel Sequel

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many films have had their release dates postponed, including Marvel films Black Widow, The Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder, Captain Marvel 2, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Other films postponed include No Time to Die, Top Gun: Maverick, Indiana Jones 5, Morbius, Mulan, Wonder Woman 1984, and A Quiet Place Part II.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.