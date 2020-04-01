Search

My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero offers new guitar tutorial for fans at home

April 01, 2020

Get involved, MCR fans...

My Chemical Romance‘s Frank Iero has offered a guitar tutorial on how to play some of the band’s biggest hits for fans to learn while they’re stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis.

Broadcasting from his basement as part of Fender’s ‘Artist Check-Ins’ series, Iero offers a step-to-step guide on how to nail the guitar line to My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’ and ‘Ghost of You.’

One fan commented: “This was awesome to see. Those octave runs have always been my favourite part about MCR’s music.” You can check out the video in full below.

Iero’s video comes after it was reported that MCR frontman Gerard Way has reportedly registered unreleased songs from the reunited emo heroes online.

An eagle-eyed fan on Reddit pointed out that two new tracks had been added by Way to BMI Repertoire, a platform on which musicians upload tracks to collect revenue and royalties.

One of the two tracks registered is ‘Emily’, a demo of which was shared by the band back in 2016 as part of Living With Ghosts, the band’s 10-year anniversary reissue of The Black Parade.

Other musicians sharing tutorials for fans at home include Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, who recently shared a drum tutorial for fans to learn.

The Foos sticksman appeared in a video posted on the Instagram page of Queen drummer Roger Taylor, where he teaches fans how to perfect a 4/4 beat and add an impressive drum fill.

