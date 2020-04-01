Listen to Kings Of Leon’s timely new song ‘Going Nowhere’

Kings Of Leon have shared a new song called ‘Going Nowhere’ – listen to it below now.

The band posted a black-and-white video online earlier today (March 31), which was filmed live in their hometown of Nashville.

“Stay safe. Stay home. We will see you as soon as we can,” they wrote in the description on YouTube. The acoustic track features just frontman Caleb Followill singing: “I’m going nowhere, if you get the time/I’m going nowhere, with you on my mind.” Listen to it below now.

The band are currently due to return to the UK this summer for dates in London, Newcastle and Leeds. Their London show will take place at Finsbury Park on June 28 and is set to feature support from Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy, and The Big Moon.

At the time of writing, all three shows have not been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band last released an album in 2016 with ‘Walls’. In a four-star review, NME said: “‘Walls’ just feels fresh. Kings Of Leon were great as a cult band, and great as a stadium band. It doesn’t matter which they do, just as long as they do it with conviction. And here they sound more focused and alive than they have for a while.”

