Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins shares drum tutorial for fans during lockdown

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • April 01, 2020

A masterclass from one of the best...

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has shared a drum tutorial for fans to learn while they’re stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis.

The Foos sticksman appeared in a video posted on the Instagram page of Queen drummer Roger Taylor, where he teaches fans how to perfect a 4/4 beat and add an impressive drum fill.

“Hi, this is Taylor Hawkins, one of Roger Taylor’s prized pupils,” Hawkins remarks in the clip.

“I thought I would give a little drum tutorial just as Rog has been doing, to pass the time and have a bit of fun through this crazy time we’re in right now.”

 
 
 
First in a short series of drum tips from the great Taylor Hawkins! @officialqueenmusic @foofighters #DontStopUsNow #taylorhawkins

Hawkins then proceeds to expertly demonstrate a 4/4 beat and explains how fans can follow suit.

His video comes as coronavirus continues to throw a spanner in the works for Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary plans.

Yesterday, the band announced newly rescheduled dates for their 25th anniversary tour which they were forced to postpone after coronavirus cases grew in the US.

This comes after Grohl recently confirmed that Foo Fighters’ new album is complete.

“We just finished making a record,” he said. “Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes. Then there’s other songs — there’s a riff on the new record I’ve been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle.”

The frontman previously teased that the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold’ will be “fucking weird”.

