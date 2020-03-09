Selena Gomez Jokes About First On-Camera Kiss with Dylan Sprouse: 'One of the Worst Days of My Life'

On Friday, the “Look At Her Now“ singer, 27, visited The Kelly Clarkson Show, divulging her childhood crush on actor Cole Sprouse. As a rising star and actress in 2006, Gomez landed a guest role on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which starred Cole and his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse.

“I was obsessed with that show, and I thought we were going to be together,“ said Gomez of Cole, now 27 and star of Riverdale.

In the episode, titled “A Midsummer’s Nightmare,” Gomez (who would soon go on to star in her own star-making Disney Channel series, Wizards of Waverly Place) played Gwen, a classmate who had to lock lips with one of the leads in the school play.

Sadly for Gomez, she had to kiss Dylan instead of her crush, Cole. “It was my first kiss — [and] on-camera! It was one of the worst days of my life!“ she recalled.

(Cole had a few things to say about that moment, too: He playfully commented on an article about Gomez talking about the date, writing, “@dylansprouse I can safely say I’ve never had a girl say this about me.”)

RELATED: ‘I’ll Never Forget Because I Remember the Taste’: Celebs Spill Their Awkward, Sweet and Hilarious First Kiss Stories

In September, Gomez visited the home she grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas, where she observed some of her childhood infatuations. At the time, she showed her fans on Instagram the notes that evidenced her 11-year-old self fawning over Cole and a boy named Juan at the same time.

“Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11..” Gomez wrote along with the photo, which showed an old whiteboard that read “Selena + Juan” enclosed in a heart. Cole playfully commented on the post, writing, “Always Juan-upping me.“

Gomez previously opened up about her “weirdest kissing story” to Twist Magazine, explaining all of the adorably awkward details of her moment with Dylan.

“I actually leaned in to kiss him, and I had my eyes closed a little too early and I ended up missing, like, half of his lips,“ she said. “So it ended up being the most awkward kiss in the world … I was 12, so it was okay and it was good. Thank goodness he is such an awesome guy!“

RELATED: Selena Gomez Explains How Disney Channel Is the ‘Biggest High School in the World’



Since that cringe-worthy first kiss, Gomez has gone on to date stars like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Recently, the singer, who said she’s currently content with her single life, opened up about how dating within the pool of fellow celebrities isn’t ideal for her.

“If I can be honest, it is so cliché,” Gomez told Zane Lowe in January of dating in Hollywood. “It’s just everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within this little bubble, and it’s because it’s safe.”

Gomez continued: “You’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through; you’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it’s interesting and fun. But the problem with that is you end up … whether you admit it or not, you’re having a relationship for people and not even for yourself.”