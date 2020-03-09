Post Malone Says He's 'Not on Drugs' After Fans Said Viral Concert Videos Had Them Worried

During a concert in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, the 24-year-old took a break from performing to explain that he is “not on drugs” and is feeling better than ever. The online speculation began after viral videos appeared to show Malone tripping and stumbling on stage, according to E! News.

Clips also seemed to show him “struggling to pick up a microphone, slurring his words, rolling his eyes and falling,” according to CNN.

“I’m not on drugs,” he said during Friday’s concert, in footage recorded by an attendee. “I feel the best I’ve ever f—— felt in my life. And that’s why I can bust my ass for these shows and f—— fall on the floor and do all that fun s—.”

“But for anybody that’s concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel f—— fantastic and I’m not doing drugs.”

Amid the discussion online, some fans echoed Malone and said the viral moments are merely part of his regular concert performances.

His tour photographer Adam DeGross addressed the speculation on Instagram on Friday, writing, “No one does drugs, no one is going nuts, everything is all good.”

“The stage is made of grates, so you can see the light shine up, he caught his foot, and played it off,” DeGross continued, addressing one of the moments in the original videos. “Then he always makes those faces during ‘Rockstar’ [he] has done it for the last 100 shows.”

Malone is on his Runaway Tour, which kicked off in September and ends in July. Earlier this week, Carrie Underwood attended one of his shows in Nashville.

“Thanks @postmalone for the hospitality tonight…and for putting on a great show,” the 36-year-old country star captioned a shot of them posing together at the Bridgestone Arena.

Malone was also revealed as the cover star for GQ Style‘s spring/summer issue earlier this week. In an with the magazine interview, the “Sunflower” singer spoke out about his many face tattoos, saying that they may “come from a place of insecurity.”

“I’m a ugly-ass motherf—–,” he said. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”