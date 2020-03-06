Beastie Boys, Ozzy Osbourne, Nine Inch Nails cancel SXSW appearances over coronavirus concerns

Beastie Boys, Ozzy Osbourne and Nine Inch Nails have cancelled their appearance at South By Southwest (SXSW) Festival 2020 in Austin, Texas due to coronavirus concerns.

The three artists were set to participate in the festival’s film section. Beastie Boys were scheduled to discuss their forthcoming documentary Beastie Boys Story, which was directed by Spike Jonze.

Meanwhile, Osbourne was slated to promote his self-produced documentary Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross planned to lead a keynote speech on HBO’s Watchmen series, which they scored.

Beastie Boys and Nine Inch Nails were pushed to drop out as the parent companies backing their projects – Warner Media (which owns HBO and subsequently Watchmen) and Apple (which is distributing Beastie Boys Story) – have also cancelled their appearances.

Osbourne made his own call on the cancellation. In a press statement, a representative for the 71-year old musician said that “following recent cancellations by major corporations, artists, record companies and studios because of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, Ozzy Osbourne has likewise decided to cancel his upcoming appearance at SXSW”.

Osbourne’s cancellation is his second in two months due to health concerns, after the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” tour got canned in February so he could undergo treatment for Parkinson’s. Osbourne released his 12th solo album ‘Ordinary Man’ last month, which NME‘s Jordan Bassett described as a “force to be reckoned” in a five-star review.

He recently called 2019 the “longest, most painful and miserable” year of his life, as health setbacks forced him to postpone a huge world tour.

